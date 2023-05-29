News

Newcastle United key dates now the season is at an end – Make a note

Newcastle United have done it.

A sensational 2022/23 Premier League season finally ended yesterday and Eddie Howe has guided NUFC to a place in the top four.

What about beyond that though?

We have put together a list of important Newcastle United dates below and other guidance, for this summer and the 2023/24 season:

Wednesday 14 June 2023

This is the opening of the summer transfer window for Newcastle United and all other Premier League clubs.

Thursday 15 June 2023

Premier League fixtures announced for 2023/24 season at 9am.

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Friendly – Rangers v Newcastle (7.45pm) Allan McGregor testimonial at Ibrox, NUFC allocated 8,000 tickets.

Sunday 23 July 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Aston Villa (7pm – Local time) Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Wednesday 26 July 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Chelsea (8:15pm – Local time) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Saturday 12 August 2023

Premier League fixtures for the 2023/24 season kick off this weekend.

Thursday 31 August 2023

Champions League group draw is made (following the final round of play-off ties on 29 and 30 August).

Friday 1 September 2023

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm.

Saturday 9 September 2023

No Premier League matches due to an international break.

Tuesday 19 September

The first Champions League group matches kick off.

Saturday 14 October 2023

No Premier League matches due to an international break.

Saturday 18 November 2023

No Premier League matches due to an international break.

13 December 2023

Wednesday 13 December

The final Champions League group matches are played.

Monday 1 January 2024

This is the opening of the winter transfer window for Newcastle United and all other Premier League clubs.

Saturday 13 January 2024

The Premier League’s ‘winter break’ will come back in this season, as all clubs will have either the weekend of 13 January 2024 or 20 January 2024, off. All games will be initially scheduled for January 13 and then when the TV fixtures announcement is made, half the games will be moved to the following weekend, thus giving all clubs one week off.

Thursday 1 February 2024

This is the closing of the winter transfer window for Newcastle United and all other Premier League clubs, at 11pm.

Saturday 23 March 2024

No Premier League matches due to an international break.

Sunday 19 May 2024

Final round of Premier League matches played to end the 2023/24 season.

(Saturday 1 June 2024 Champions League final at Wembley – We all can now dream…)

