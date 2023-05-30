News

Newcastle United is a proper football club that are coming back to the top – Bacary Sagna

Back on 15 March 2023, Bacary Sagna was analysing the situation at the top end of the Premier League.

Whilst his old club Arsenal were fighting it out with Manchester City for the title, the former France right-back concentrated in particular on the fight to get into the Champions League places.

Bacary Sagna taking for granted that the Gunners and Pep Guardiola’s side would be two of them.

When Bacary Sagna was speaking back then (15 March 2023), Newcastle United had lost to Liverpool, Man U (League Cup) and Man City, before a home win against Wolves. Next up was an away match at Forest for NUFC on Friday 17 March.

Bacary Sagna asked which two Premier League sides he thought would finish alongside Arsenal and Manchester City in the top four this season – 15 March 2023:

“Newcastle United and Tottenham.

“The funny thing with Manchester United is that you never know what to expect from them before a game.

“Sometimes they can be fantastic but sometimes you question the commitment of the players and the game against Liverpool is an example of that.

“It’s almost like they never all turn up at the same time.

“Marcus Rashford could be shining, but other players will be out of the game.

“I’m not sure they’ll finish in the top four and I can see Tottenham being in there more than Manchester United.

“Newcastle United have a game in hand and I can see them coming back, so they’re in a strong position at the moment.”

Well, as we now know, Bacary Sagna was proved half right, the most important half!

However, interesting to read what Bacary Sagna is saying now about Newcastle United after the successful conclusion to the season, talking to Lord Ping:

‘Who has surprised you this season? It could be a player, manager or a team?’

“I think Newcastle deserve a lot of credit for what they’ve achieved this season.

“We know that they have a lot of resources at their disposal since they changed ownership but what they have built isn’t based around money.

“They have managed to build a team and they have built an incredibly strong connection between the players and the fans.

“Newcastle is a proper football club that are coming back to the top.

“Football isn’t only about the money you can invest in your team. You need a united squad that work hard for each other; you need players that can handle the pressure.

“They kept going this season and got stronger and stronger in the run-in.

“Next season they will be in the Champions League which is a fantastic achievement for them.

“I was expecting Newcastle to collapse at some point, even though they have an amazing coach, amazing players, and a great team spirit. It was new territory for this group (challenging for the Champions League) and they were under a lot of pressure, which they dealt with perfectly.

“Newcastle is a mythical English club.

“The city lives for football.

“Newcastle will be able to attract top players. Now they have the financial power to buy the best.

“If you look at Leicester and Southampton, two teams that were relegated, they have some amazing players that will want to leave. Talented players like Maddison and Ward-Prowse will be looking for a new challenge. Perhaps they would be good additions?

“I think Newcastle will be looking to recruit wisely this summer.

“They need to find the right players for their project and they will need to add players to make sure that they have another good season because it will be harder for them to manage playing every three days. The pressure will be more intense.

“They will want to build on what they achieved this season and to do that, they need more players.”

