Newcastle United – I am walking on cloud nine

Newcastle United almost now reaching the post-season stage.

The magnificent journey our team / club have taken us on.

An impressive numbers of highs and the odd infrequent low.

A few things to talk about though.

Oil Money, State funded

Having to fend off jealous fans from other Premier League clubs in many media, pointing out their hypocrisy.

What is not mentioned is that the other Premier League clubs also get backing from an oil rich state via cash from overseas broadcasting rights.

Just google beIN Sports and pick your article. Such as this…

‘The Premier League obviously has numerous broadcasting partners around the world. From NBC in the United States, to beIN Sports in the middle east and North Africa, all the way to Super Sport in South Africa, just to name a few. The league earns around £1.8 billion Pounds per season from overseas TV rights.

beIN Media Group is a Qatari state-owned global sport and entertainment network headquartered in Doha, Qatar.’

They all take money from a human rights abuser state to help stay afloat.

Where are the outraged fans denouncing their clubs for taking this cash?

Do not buy any players from the beIN Sports money.

Moral high ground indeed!

The beauty of being a supporter

After the 4-1 win over Brighton, everyone expected us to beat Leicester by a cricket score.

Some predicted that we’d have no problems in easily dispatching Leicester, our spot in the Champions League supposedly guaranteed.

If only football was that easy, I would be celebrating us already getting into the 2024/25 CL competition…

However, only a magnificent save by Nick Pope prevented Newcastle United heading into the final match at Stamford Bridge, with 2023/24 Champions League still in the balance.

Reality

The reality is, Newcastle United supporters are no different from fans of other clubs.

We all claim injustice every time the ref or VAR don’t side with us.

You don’t throw away your i-phone just because you don’t like the caller.

The technology is good, just get better trained people, including ex-pro and/ or ex-coach involved with VAR decision making.

LiVARpool?

If there was a count on how many times other clubs were mentioned on The Mag, my guess is Liverpool would top the list. There is a traditional hatred towards Liverpool.

It took me courage and a few backspaces before I decided to say this, but isn’t our hatred towards them, similar to Mackem hatred towards us? Finding faults in everything we say or do.

Focusing our hatred towards Liverpool, it shows our inferiority to them (sorry I was just thinking out loud).

This doesn’t of course stop me from wishing their ‘blip’ to become permanent for the years to come.

Without Champions League money, lets see how they would get on.

Finally…

I just am so excited to find out where the Newcastle United recruitment will take us to next.

As well as first team squad signings, which young players Dan Ashworth is going to identify and bring in, as potential first team stars of the future.

I am walking on cloud nine and this week has been magic.

