Newcastle United finishing Premier League top four? Significant probability model update after Southampton

Interesting overview of Newcastle United and their chances now of finishing Premier League top four, after Sunday’s match v Southampton where NUFC made it eight victories in nine games.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

We can see how the computer model now rates the percentage probability for Newcastle United by the end of the season ending up in the Premier League top four.

How did the comeback win over Southampton change things, if at all?

This is how the Premier League table now looks on Monday after the Saturday / Sunday games:

At the very top, the computer models rates Man City 92% chance of winning the title, with Arsenal 18%.

More importantly, when it comes to the race for Premier League top four…

Their prediction system gives Newcastle United now a massive 95% chance of finishing top four and getting Champions League football, only Arsenal and Man City rated to have a better chance of doing so.

With rival clubs to do the same, rated as Arsenal 100%, Man City 100%, Man Utd 91%, Liverpool 9%, Brighton 4%.

As for relegation, Newcastle United are now mathematically safe.

Regarding the relegation picture (this is before Leicester v Everton on Monday night) overall, the computer model has Southampton most likely (98%) to be relegated, with then Everton (67%), Leeds (58%), Forest (53%), Leicester (24%), West Ham (1%).

