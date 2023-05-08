News

Newcastle United finishing Premier League top four? Probability model update after Arsenal

Interesting overview of Newcastle United and their chances now of finishing Premier League top four, after Sunday’s defeat to Arsenal, NUFC now eight victories in their last ten games.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

We can see how the computer model now rates the percentage probability for Newcastle United by the end of the season ending up in the Premier League top four.

This is how the Premier League table now looks on Monday after the defeat to Arsenal on Sunday:

At the very top, the computer models rates Man City 88% chance of winning the title, with Arsenal 12%.

More importantly, when it comes to the race for Premier League top four…

Their prediction system gives Newcastle United still a massive 90% chance of finishing top four and getting Champions League football.

With rival clubs to do the same, rated as Arsenal 100%, Man City 100%, Man Utd 76%, Liverpool 27%, Brighton 7%.

Regarding the relegation picture, the computer model has Southampton most likely (98%) to be relegated, with then Everton (59%), Leeds (54%), Leicester (46%), Forest (44%).

