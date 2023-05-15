News

Newcastle United finishing Premier League top four? Probability model Monday update after Leeds

Interesting overview of Newcastle United and their chances now of finishing Premier League top four, after the weekend’s results, including Saturday’s draw at Leeds, Man U winning at home to Wolves, then Brighton’s victory at Arsenal on Sunday.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

We can see how the computer model now rates the percentage probability for Newcastle United by the end of the season ending up in the Premier League top four.

This is how the Premier League table now looks on Monday morning:

At the very top, the computer models rates Man City a greater than 99% chance of winning the title, with Arsenal less than 1%.

More importantly, when it comes to the race for Premier League top four…

Their prediction system gives Newcastle United still a massive 87% chance of finishing top four and getting Champions League football.

With rival clubs to do the same, rated as Arsenal 100%, Man City 100%, Man Utd 86%, Liverpool 25%, Brighton 2%.

Regarding the relegation picture, the computer model has these clubs most likely to join Southampton for the drop, with Leicester 70%, then Leeds (67%), Forest (32%), Everton (31%).

