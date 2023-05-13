Opinion

Newcastle United fans would all have taken this Champions League situation at the start of the season

Waves of negativity in some quarters amongst Newcastle United fans once more, following Leeds 2 Newcastle 2.

I thought we were poor today.

And, it might have felt like we lost two points, but the truth of the matter is, Newcastle United gained one.

I warned of the danger of Liverpool after Newcastle had beaten Southampton and the scousers narrowly edged past Spurs in added on time.

I suggested that by the time we played Arsenal, the gap would be down to three points, and it was.

Well, with three games to go, that gap is now four points.

We could have lost today at Elland Road but we didn’t.

And that matters, because with a four point cushion, we only need six more.

Will we get them?

I fancy us to wrap it up by the time the curtain comes down on our home campaign a week on Monday.

It won’t be easy and the nerves will be jangling no doubt, but for goodness sake, if you’d told me at the start of the season that home wins over Brighton and Leicester would guarantee Champions League qualification, I’d have taken it. All Newcastle United fans would have done.

With five games to play, I said we needed two wins and a draw. We’ve gotten the draw, now we need the wins.

It isn’t a formality but I’m backing Eddie to get the lads in the mood for what are our biggest games since, well, since the League Cup Final.

HTL.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 13 May 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 31 pen, 69 pen

Leeds:

Ayling 7 Kristensen 79, Firpo red card 90+1

(stats in brackets are at half-time)

Possession was Leeds 37% (32%) Newcastle 63% (69%)

Total shots were Leeds 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (8)

Shots on target were Leeds 4 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Leeds 2 (1) Newcastle 6 (2)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Crowd: 36,955 (NUFC 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Gordon 73), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak, Wilson (ASM 73)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Manquillo, Targett, Murphy

