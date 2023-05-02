Opinion

Newcastle United fans were lectured on top eight being a major achievement…

I remember at the beginning of the season a number of pundits, commentators, bloggers and suchlike, donning their sensible heads and saying things like “In reality even the most ardent Newcastle United fans would consider a finish in the top eight to be a major achievement.”

Then we got “Nobody’s going silly here and talking Europe.”

Before the even more sensible lecture for Newcastle United fans, “Everybody has to realise that this is not a sprint! It will take years…”

Well here we are, eight months later with just five games to play and all semblance of sensibility has been lobbed out the window, as thousands of Geordies bring the internet to a standstill by all Googling “how to apply for a passport” at the same time.

While top eight may have been acceptable way back then, as we now maintain that slight edge on Man U, thoughts of the Europa League are long since gone and it’s not even about finishing top four any more. Now it’s all about the Champions League and third.

I took an “editorial break” after the Spurs result.

We can all get carried away when the results go our way – a bit like the blogger who insists on giving 9s and 10s across the board because we win a match, marking the score instead of the players.

Of course, we would all love the lads to come hurtling out of the blocks like that in every match, but let’s not forget that the Spurs win had been immediately preceded by a 3-0 drubbing at Villa, in which NUFC were made to look very, very, ordinary.

To paraphrase Luke 6:31, others are having a go at doing unto us as we’ve been doing unto them, and at times we don’t like it when they’re doing us…

That said, sometimes it’s just about grinding them down, and if there’s one thing that we’ve mastered this season is the comeback.

When I lived in Saudi I was given the job of going down to the local market and buying 20 Sony TVs.

I eventually found a shop that could raise the stock but they refused to sell me the TVs.

The owners explanation was, “If I sell all these TVs to you, then I have no more TVs to sell.”

The consensus is that we should go with Isak and Wilson on from the start. Personally, I think we should just keep rotating them.

Maybe start the odd game with both of them, but then alternate starting with one, bringing the other on at half time, and vice versa next time. I know it sounds like I’m selling tellies in Taif marketplace, but if we put them both on, we’ve got nobody on the bench to bring on if we need them, and sometimes, like against Everton and Southampton, the impact of bringing them on is almost as exciting as the final result.

I also think that by doing this, Eddie Howe has found the perfect solution for managing Wilson’s injury issues.

A quick check online tells us that this is Wilson’s best season for goals in the Prem and there’s still the chance for a couple more. And that is despite him only starting 17 of the 33 PL matches so far, coming on as a sub in another nine.

On an almost related side note, anybody else remember Shola telling us that he was a 20 a season striker, and wasn’t talking Woodbines?

I’ve often been critical in the past about our players’ unwillingness to shoot from distance. You can’t win the lottery if you don’t buy a ticket. Sure, if Schar went on one of his rampaging runs we might get our hopes up. Sometimes Longstaff might have a crack, but lets just say we were not quite so hopeful.

Now everybody’s having a crack and what a difference it’s making. Keep it up lads!

Felt bad for Schar having his goal taken off him. Hope Dan Burn bought him a beer.

While we’re talking goal chances, I think we need to give a mention to young Anthony Gordon.

It just seems like last month that Longstaff, Murphy, Willock, Saint-Maximin and Miggy were banging shots into the stands, but the heavens have aligned and players are starting to score. I’ve no doubt that Gordon will get his chance and hopefully will break his duck before the end of the season.

He’s just a youngster coming into a squad of talented players who are on a roll. Once Eddie has sorted out his temper, he can sort out his shooting.

While everything in the garden is currently of the rose coloured variety, I’ve had things to say about a couple of players in particular and my comments still stand.

I think Nick Pope needs a game on the bench to refocus his mind. He’s just not quite 100% and hasn’t been for a couple of months. First it was the red card against Liverpool, then a couple of weeks later he should have had another one, and since then he’s either out of position or the goals are just creeping in all around him. The nature of the goal Everton scored has become almost typical for him.

Then there’s Bruno. He’s just not quite as good as he seems to think he is. I mentioned in a previous article that his cockiness would end up costing us a goal and sure enough, against Southampton he got caught out being just a bit too casual.

Yes, against Spurs, even hopping around on one leg, he completely ran the midfield, but he’s another one who maybe needs a session on the naughty step to help him get back on track.

I have written in the past that every great team in the Prem has had, at their heart, one, or even two, great center-backs. Keown, Adams, Kompany, Vidic, Ferdinand, Terry, and even our old manager, the great Steve Bruce himself, to name but a few, and a garden vegetable!

Maybe Botman isn’t quite there yet but if this is to be the dawn of a new era for us, do we get to throw the name of Fabian Schar into the hat with those legends?

I’ve always been a proponent of the idea that full-backs should defend and leave the glamourous stuff to the forwards, but times they are-a-changing, and with his ability to play balls like the one he lobbed up for Joelinton’s goal at Spurs, and his shot for the (subsequently disallowed) goal at Everton – neither of which were one-off flukes – he deserves his picture in the gallery with the best of them.

Anyone else almost wet themselves later in the day watching Klopp pull a hamstring celebrating Liverpool’s goal against Spurs

Who says there’s no decent comedy on the box these days?

Well, come Sunday teatime, things at the top of the table might be a little less fluid. A little nearer to being decided.

And I have to say that given our form, I think we can give the Arsenal a good kicking, taking us a step closer to the ultimate dream, that 25 minute drive to the passport office in Durham.

