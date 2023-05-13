Opinion

Newcastle United fans searching for scapegoats after 2-2 draw at Leeds

Newcastle United fans watched on as their team played out an eventful match at Elland Road.

A match which ebbed and flowed in terms of scoreline.

Newcastle United a goal down and then 2-1 up, then finally the Leeds equaliser.

Newcastle United fans seeing their side losing, drawing, winning, drawing…

I thought this was generally a Newcastle United performance that was maybe a 6.5 or 7 out of 10, the team weren’t great but they weren’t terrible. They dominated and played some decent football at times but struggled at times to penetrate a deep packed Leeds defence, whilst at times when defending, NUFC did create their own problems.

However, some Newcastle United fans very much wanted to look at individuals post-match, rather than just how the team operated as a whole.

Whenever NUFC fail to win this is so often the case, some Newcastle United fans always needing a scapegoat (or two…).

Today this was mostly definitely the case after the final whistle.

Here are some of the examples of what I have read after this 2-2 draw about certain Newcastle United players:

Nick Pope

Apparently it was his fault for the first goal and as ever, it is claimed to be a massive weakness when having the ball at his feet, accident waiting to happen etc.

(Reality – He was Newcastle United’s man of the match today. Superb to keep out the penalty and his save from the header was top class, did really well to keep it out initially, unlucky to then see a Leeds player on hand to then score the rebound.)

Dan Burn

I am reading that he is supposedly now a liability. Also claimed to be a huge problem he doesn’t contribute a lot going forward.

(Reality – He did alright. The way Eddie Howe is playing anyway this season, is for Kieran Trippier to get forward at will, with Burn invariably staying in defensive areas to keep a balance.)

ASM

Doesn’t care apparently, doesn’t try, doesn’t want to be here. Contributed nothing etc etc.

(Reality – He only came on with 17 minutes remaining, did ok I thought. Made a few good runs, won a couple of corners.)

Anthony Gordon

Similar to ASM is what I am reading, although some also claim he is simply not good enough etc etc.

(Reality – Again, like ASM, only came on with 17 minutes remaining and was ok. Almost won Newcastle the game when making an excellent run and unlucky not to win a penalty, as Firpo brought him down right on the edge of the box and the Leeds defender red carded.)

I find it laughable that anybody who watched this game, could have then had the big take at the end of the match, that ASM and / or Anthony Gordon was / were the obvious negative to take, when it came to Newcastle not winning this. They only came onto the pitch on 73 minutes!

Even more mental that anyone could see Nick Pope as a negative in this match. To a lesser extent Dan Burn as well, it wasn’t because of him as to why Newcastle United didn’t get all three points.

The thing is, what the truth tends to be every time, is that whichever Newcastle United player(s) any particular fan is going after, if you can look back then you find they regular slag off this / these individuals, no matter what.

I don’t think any player was especially to blame today but I thought generally both Bruno and Joelinton weren’t great. Bruno not seeming to have a lot of energy and at times misplaced passes, whilst Joelinton often a poor touch and not making the most when getting into advanced positions, plus really poor when giving away the penalty.

That doesn’t though mean that I will / would go after either of them, though the critics seemingly refuse to see any weakness in certain players, such as our two Brazilians. They are invariably excellent but not always, the same as all players.

Again, I find it amusing that a significant minority of Newcastle United fans will see situations so differently to what is the reality.

For example, the opening goal.

Pope made a brilliant save and couldn’t have been expected to be able to turn it totally away to safety, he did well just to get to it. Trippier shouldn’t have let the cross go in so easy, two Leeds players got between our two central defenders and it was a free header for either, whilst Isak hadn’t tracked the eventual goalscorer, Ayling. A lot of people who could have done better BUT not Pope!

Dan Burn defended ok, whilst as I say, both ASM and Gordon only came on with 17 minutes to go and neither was terrible and certainly weren’t to blame for no victory today.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 13 May 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 31 pen, 69 pen

Leeds:

Ayling 7 Kristensen 79, Firpo red card 90+1

(stats in brackets are at half-time)

Possession was Leeds 37% (32%) Newcastle 63% (69%)

Total shots were Leeds 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (8)

Shots on target were Leeds 4 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Leeds 2 (1) Newcastle 6 (2)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Crowd: 36,955 (NUFC 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Gordon 73), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak, Wilson (ASM 73)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Manquillo, Targett, Murphy

