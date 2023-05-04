Opinion

Newcastle United fans need to understand that sometimes less is more

Newcastle United fans have been treated to some exceptional football recently.

When the going gets tough, the tough get going.

These past two months as the season gets to a crucial stage, the Newcastle United team delivering eight wins in nine matches, 24 points from a possible 27.

This has been sensational and as I say, performances to match.

This is no fluke (who said LUCKYpool / LiVARpool…?), it is committed disciplined hard working team displays, lit up by moments of brilliance, including 26 goals scored in these nine matches / eight victories.

However, amongst all of this positivity, there are still some questions asked, by some Newcastle United fans.

Top of that list for a very vocal group of Newcastle United fans is this, it goes along the lines of ‘Why can’t Eddie Howe see it, surely it is a no-brainer to play Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson from the start!’

Interesting then to have a look at what has been the story of our two strikers these past couple of months, here is a breakdown of the number of minutes on the pitch and the number of goals both Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak have contributed these past nine Premier League games:

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1

Alexander 68 minutes (1 goal) and Callum Wilson 22 minutes (0 goals)

Forest 1 Newcastle 2

Alexander 68 minutes (2 goals) and Callum Wilson 0 minutes (0 goals)

Newcastle 2 Man U 0

Alexander 80 minutes (0 goals) and Callum Wilson 10 minutes (1 goal)

West Ham 1 Newcastle 5

Alexander 26 minutes (1 goal) and Callum Wilson 64 minutes (2 goals)

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2

Alexander 87 minutes (1 goal) and Callum Wilson 45 minutes (0 goals)

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0

Alexander 90 minutes (0 goals) and Callum Wilson 34 minutes (0 goals)

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1

Alexander 66 minutes (2 goals) and Callum Wilson 24 minutes (1 goal)

Everton 1 Newcastle 4

Alexander 16 minutes (0 goals) and Callum Wilson 87 minutes (2 goals)

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1

Alexander 90 minutes (0 goals) and Callum Wilson 45 minutes (2 goals)

Totals in these past nine NUFC matches:

Alexander Isak – Played 613 minutes and scored eight goals

A goal on average every 77 minutes

Callum Wilson – Played 331 minutes and scored eight goals

Then combined:

It is 944 minutes producing 16 goals at an average of a goal every 59 minutes (This of course doesn’t take into account the general all round excellent pair and the goals they have helped create in these matches, such as Wilson’s assist for the Isak winner at Brentford, or Isak creating that Wilson equaliser against Southampton at the weekend).

In total, there were 1,620 combined minutes (not including added time) to be played by the two strikers in these last nine PL matches if both started every game AND also were still on the pitch at the end.

I hear some Newcastle United fans saying just imagine what they could have done if Eddie Howe accepted he should be starting the two of them together.

As ‘evidence’, they may well say look at the game on Sunday, once Eddie Howe brought Wilson on, moved Isak out wide, Newcastle United suddenly looked a far more dangerous side, battering Southampton and creating chances for fun, taking three of them to win the game but it could have easily been 6-1 rather than 3-1 by the end.

Less is sometimes more though.

Yes, we will never know now what would have happened in these past nine games if both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson had started all of these matches and stayed on until the final whistle of them all.

All we have is opinions and mine is that if say Eddie Howe had done this, played both strikers in all nine games, then I think every chance Newcastle United would have scored LESS than 16 goals, rather than MORE.

It is great for the manager to have this in his locker, the opportunity to change the dynamic totally in a match, by bringing the other one (usually Wilson) off the bench to play the two of them together.

If you start with both of them and change is needed, what would Eddie Howe have then up front, in terms of creating a different / more dangerous threat?

Amongst the many reasons why I think the times the pair are on the pitch together looking so dangerous, is that pretty much every time it is a case of the opposition having already been given a good workout for the previous 45 / 60 / 70 minutes and so to be confronted with this double threat at that point, it is far harder to deal with.

If NUFC lined up with both on the pitch, my guess is that it wouldn’t necessarily carry the same threat, with the opposition at peak fitness levels in the first half.

You also have the massive bonus of keeping both strikers fresh and fit, especially important with Wilson’s injury record.

Competition is also so important as well, keeping these goalscorers on their toes, driving each other on.

It may well be the case that Eddie Howe springs a major surprise on Sunday, plays both Isak and Wilson from the start against Arsenal, they both score hat-tricks and you are ridiculing at what I have written above.

I don’t have a black and white crystal ball BUT I do think that for sure Alexander Isak will start on Sunday AND Callum Wilson will come off the bench at some point. If they then end up both on the pitch together then that will very likely be because Newcastle United are needing a goal (or goals) to win the match. If everything going according to plan, then every chance it would be Wilson replacing Isak.

If the game is close or indeed Newcastle trailing, then as I say, almost certainly a repeat of last Sunday and Isak out left or another withdrawn role, with Wilson then put through the middle.

I am confident that Newcastle United will get at least a point, hopefully all three, whilst I am absolutely sure that Eddie Howe knows what he is doing and getting the right balance, especially when it comes to decision making on his two strikers.

