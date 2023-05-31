Opinion

Newcastle United fans getting upset about honorary awards – A little embarrassing

I saw some Newcastle United going a little over the top last night.

The manager of the year announcement having been made.

Tuesday night seeing Pep Guardiola pick up the award.

This was decided ‘after votes by the public were combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide who would top a six-man shortlist that also featured Mikel Arteta, Roberto De Zerbi, Unai Emery, Eddie Howe and Marco Silva.’

Now, as Newcastle United fans, we always like to see as many positives about our club as possible. However, some of the comments I saw from fellow Newcastle United fans were simply embarrassing.

Some NUFC supporters raging that this was a disgrace, Eddie Howe should for sure have won, cheated out of the award etc etc.

The truth is, it was none of those things.

Plus, Newcastle United fans getting upset about honorary awards, is ludicrous.

Honorary awards as in, awards / trophies that are awarded simply based on opinions.

The only important awards / trophies are those given out for who ends up with the most points and / or who wins at Wembley etc. On an individual basis you can then add the award for which player scores the most goals.

These are the only important trophies that are given out and everybody accepts who the winner was / is.

Aside from that, the only important thing where Eddie Howe is concerned, is that everybody connected to Newcastle United, from owners to fans, appreciates what a great job he is doing. Who cares what neutrals / judges decide?

Anyway, I think that unless there is some massive unusual factor in play, whichever manager lifts the Premier League trophy, pretty much automatically is the manager of the year as well.

Man City won the Premier League comfortably. Playing great football they showed huge character to go on a run that overhauled Arsenal, who’d put some distance between them.

Eddie Howe has been superb for NUFC but we were 18 points adrift of Man City AND they are in the finals of the Champions League and FA Cup.

I can’t comprehend why some Newcastle United fans are getting so upset.

It does happen sometimes that the title winning manager doesn’t also get selected to be manager of the year but I doubt very much any of them get too upset!

Back in 2011/12, Alan Pardew got manager of the year after Newcastle ended up fifth. This despite Mancini leading Man City to the title, 24 points clear of NUFC.

This actually became a negative for Newcastle United fans as we never heard the last of it!

Outsiders lecturing us, how can you be unhappy when that 2011/12 season, your owner led you to fifth in the table AND you had the manager of the year!

Premier League official announcement – 30 May 2023:

‘Pep Guardiola has been named the 2022/23 Barclays Manager of the Season.

Manchester City manager Guardiola wins the award for a fourth time, having also claimed it in three previous title-winning campaigns, in 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2020/21.

“I’m delighted, it’s an incredible honour. I promise you next season we will be there to fight again to dignify this league as much as possible,” Guardiola said.

It means he moves outright into outright second place for the most Manager of the Season awards, having previously been tied with Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho with three. Only Sir Alex Ferguson has won it on more occasions, with 11.

Guardiola, his team and staff lifted the Premier League Trophy for the fifth time in his seven years at Man City and the club’s seventh time overall, after a relentless pursuit of Arsenal, who had led the way for much of the season.

Indeed, Guardiola makes it a hat-trick of honours for Man City, with Erling Haaland winning both Hublot Young Player of the Season and EA Sports Player of the Season.

With City in the FA Cup final on 3 June and the UEFA Champions League final seven days later, Guardiola has the chance to lead the club to an historic treble.

The 52-year-old won after votes by the public were combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide who would top a six-man shortlist that also featued Mikel Arteta, Roberto De Zerbi, Unai Emery, Eddie Howe and Marco Silva.’

