Opinion

Newcastle United fans and the growing challenge posed by tickets increasingly disappearing to these people

Having recently read a couple of articles about Newcastle United fans (especially members) increasingly struggling to get tickets, from a seemingly dwindling supply…

I thought that maybe it was time to dust down the corporate hospitality debate that I have touched on in some of my previous contributions.

Most Newcastle United fans living on Tyneside, may not have been aware that there are companies like Champions Travel whose business is legitimately selling on corporate hospitality packages to football supporters, groups of young people out for a good time and businesses looking to schmooze clients or thank staff. I only mention Champions Travel specifically, as I remember looking at their website, but there are plenty of others who also legitimately sell on corporate hospitality packages.

Having little or no chance of getting two tickets together by other means: A couple of months ago I looked at the possibility of treating myself and the youngest daughter to a short break in Newcastle to watch the Toon. Nothing at all available in the corporate options that didn’t involve re-mortgaging the house or selling organs. So off I trot to a couple of different websites offering packages. Let’s just put it this way, it’s a lucrative business.

I don’t know what the mark-up on the corporate tickets were but the accommodation price per night was double that which the hotel themselves were advertising.

Never having bought a corporate ticket in my life I can’t say whether this actually adds any value to the match day experience. ‘Free food’ and a comfy seat being the obvious advantages but most likely sitting in a non-singing sitting on your bum section of the ground being the downside.

In one of my recent articles I plugged The Padded Seat YouTube channel. Corporate hospitality stretches all across the football pyramid and into a whole range of other sports. If you take a quick look around Kyle’s channel you can see how heavily Arsenal, Tottenham and Man City in particular have invested into this.

People come from all over the world to sample the packages on offer. The ground and the match day experience become the destination, not the match being played or the city. Obviously some matches are more sought after than others but some of the people buying these packages are really only just there for the experience.

Newcastle United will be looking to actively expand further into this market.

Back in the dark times when we played Brucie ball and the corporate hospitality meal offering was probably left over stale pies from the S….. Direct director’s buffet: corporate hospitality would only have been for the diehards. Now attractive football, potentially improved catering and better surroundings are making St James’ Park into a destination.

This is all part of maximising match day revenue and adding value (profit) to the match day experiences, that can help tip the balance in terms of FFP.

Competing with the big six means competing commercially as well as on the football pitch.

The sightings of ‘strangers’ in various parts of the ground is only going to increase over the coming years as Newcastle United moves, from being a club that traditionally is supported by people who live in the city, or who have a link to the city, towards becoming a global brand in the same way that the big six clubs already are.

On top of this, there will also be companies such as DFDS who buy a block of tickets on a regular basis to offer as part of their holiday in Newcastle experience, which are not tied to corporate hospitality. These sort of deals with travel companies exist across all types of sports and probably have gone unnoticed in St James’ Park for decades but now that perhaps they are being bought by a group of lads from the same place, it becomes more noticeable.

Perhaps the club could be more transparent about what percentage of matchday tickets are sold to other companies for resale elsewhere, but I don’t personally see what this will achieve, as this is an area of business that the owners will be looking to further expand.

To avoid having to copy and paste chunks of my previous articles here I would suggest that people read this one.

In that article I said “We should welcome newcomers with open arms, regardless of their level of commitment, or understanding of our culture. It’s our job to show them what Newcastle and Newcastle United means to us and how wonderful it is.”

The next time you spot ‘strangers’ it might be worth bearing this in mind before gently enquiring how they sourced their tickets.

