Newcastle United fan will love it if he ends Sunderland promotion hopes on Monday

Sunderland travel to Preston North End for their final match of the Championship season today.

The Mackems have to win this Monday afternoon to still hold out any hope of promotion.

Victory for Sunderland and a Blackburn win over Millwall, would see the Wearside club sneak into the play-offs on this final day of the normal league season.

After having spent nine years on the books of Newcastle United, Preston keeper Freddie Woodman will for sure be not upset if he keeps a clean sheet that ensure Sunderland stay down.

However, another Preston player is even more motivated.

Midfielder Brad Potts is a lifelong Newcastle United fan from Hexham and he would love it, if he keeps the Mackems down.

Even though he is saying all the right things about this being all about Preston finishing the season with a positive result…

Preston can’t make the play-offs themselves but a win today would see them finish level on points with Sunderland.

Brad Potts talking to the Lancashire Post:

“I think it’s quite well known that I’m a Newcastle fan, I obviously want to win the game for Preston but I have a lot of friends and family at home who are massive Preston fans on the weekend as well.

“It’s a big one for me and hopefully we can get a result and finish the season on a high like we did last year.

“Hopefully we can put a halt on them getting in the play-offs with a result on Monday but it’s not about me, or about me stopping them getting in the play-offs.

“It’s about finishing the season well and getting a good result and a positive vibe going into the summer.

“It’s been up and down, throughout the season really.

“The aim was to try and get in the play-offs and we came up short with one game left. When you look back at the season, maybe it was at the start where we were struggling to score goals, that’s where we’ve lost out on the points.

“The performances haven’t been good enough over the last four games.

“It’s frustrating but we just need to use this season, and getting so close, as motivation to go again next season.”

