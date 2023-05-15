Opinion

Newcastle United discover Hong Kong Soccer Sevens opponents after draw made

The Hong Kong Soccer Sevens draw has been made.

The competition taking place later this month.

With NUFC set to face Leicester City, Hong Kong Football Club and HKFC Captain’s Select in the group stages of the Hong Kong Soccer Sevens.

Newcastle United official announcement on Hong Kong Soccer Sevens- 15 May 2023:

‘Newcastle United Under-21s will face Leicester City, Hong Kong Football Club and HKFC Captain’s Select in the group stages of the Hong Kong Football Club Citi Soccer Sevens in May.

The young Magpies will compete in Group C of the seven-a-side tournament – which the youngsters won in the Happy Valley in 2018 and 2019 – at the Hong Kong Football Club Stadium between 26th and 28th May.

United are one of six British clubs set to take part in the 21st edition of the competition, along with Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham, Aston Villa, QPR – who replace Wolverhampton Wanderers – and Leicester.

Scottish side Rangers, who were beaten by Newcastle in the 2018 and 2019 final – will participate in Group A along with Aston Villa.

The main tournament will involved 16 teams, comprising of four groups, and will be initially played on a league phase followed by a knockout phase.

Each team will play each other in their respective groups on Saturday, 27th May. All matches in the Main Cup, Plate and Shield knockout competitions shall be played on Sunday, 28th May.

The top two teams in each league will proceed to the quarter-finals of the Main Cup knockout competition whilst the third and fourth teams in each league will proceed to the quater-finals of the Main Plate knockout competition.

The Main Shield knockout competition will be contested by the losing quarter-finalists in the Main Cup knockout competition and will only consist of a semi-final and a final.

Newcastle first won the trophy back in 2012, with a team featuring Paul Dummett, James Tavernier and Lubo Satka, and will head out to Asia once again in their bid to retain the trophy for a third successive year.

Further details will be announced in due course.’

