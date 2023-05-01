Opinion

Newcastle United created history on Sunday

Newcastle United return to St James’ Park on Sunday with six games of the season remaining.

Thursday’s victory at Goodison Park meant that Eddie Howe and his players had won seven of their last eight Premier League matches.

Were they now about to make a little piece of Newcastle United history on Sunday as well…?

Newcastle have played Southampton three times already this season:

Sunday 6 November 2023 (Premier League)

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4

Tuesday 24 January 2023 (League Cup semi-final first leg)

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1

Tuesday 31 January 2023 (League Cup semi-final second leg)

Newcastle 2 Southampton 1

So now we can add…

Sunday 30 April 2023 (Premier League)

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1

I had been checking the record books pre-match and I couldn’t find any previous season in the entire Newcastle United history where NUFC have won four competitive matches in a season against the same team.

Newcastle United had played other clubs four times in a season previously, indeed, some teams they’d played more than four times in a season.

One of those was actually Southampton back in 1969/70.

That season Newcastle United winning 2-1 at home in the First Division against Saints, drawing 1-1 away in the league.

Drawing them out of the hat in the Fairs Cup that season, it was 0-0 at home and 1-1 away. Newcastle United going through on the away goals rule.

As if that wasn’t enough, drawn away that season at Southampton as well in the FA Cup, losing 3-0 at The Dell.

So five games against Southampton that season but only one win, with three draws and a defeat.

This season though it has proved to be played four and won four for Newcastle United against Southampton, though NUFC had to do it the hard way on Sunday. What a class second half though!

Ralph Hasenhuttl sacked on 7 November 2022, one day after losing 4-1 to Newcastle in the Premier League.

Nathan Jones sacked on 12 February, 12 days after knocked out of the League Cup at St James’ Park.

After winning only one game in eleven since taking over, Ruben Selles may well be wondering if he will be the third Southampton boss to be swiftly sacked after now becoming the third to be losing to NUFC, after Newcastle United won for a fourth time against Saints this season.

One for future quizzes NUFC maybe…

