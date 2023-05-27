News

Newcastle United could break Premier League records on Sunday

Newcastle United could be breaking records.

In the Premier League era, they have two existing NUFC records to go for on the road (in Premier League seasons that featured 38 matches).

Just the one Newcastle United away match remaining.

These are the Newcastle United PL away stats so far this season:

2022/23 Played 18 Won 8 Drawn 7 Lost 3 GF 31 GA 18 – Points 31

The two existing NUFC Premier League era away record stats, were both set 21 years ago:

2001/02 Played 19 Won 9 Drawn 5 Lost 5 GF 34 GA 29 – Points 32

To beat the 32 points record away from home, Newcastle United need to win at Chelsea.

Whilst to overtake the 34 away goals total of 2001/02, Eddie Howe’s side need four more goals in this final away game.

(NUFC could also have potentially looking to beat the 2001/02 record of nine away wins in a season but can now only equal it, due to only getting a draw at Leeds.)

The Newcastle United Premier League away record stats these past five seasons:

2017/18 Played 19 Won 4 Drawn 4 Lost 11 GF 18 GA 30 – Points 16

2018/19 Played 19 Won 4 Drawn 8 Lost 7 GF 18 GA 23 – Points 20

2019/20 Played 19 Won 5 Drawn 3 Lost 11 GF 18 GA 37 – Points 18

2020/21 Played 19 Won 6 Drawn 4 Lost 9 GF 20 GA 29 – Points 22

2021/22 Played 19 Won 5 Drawn 4 Lost 10 GF 18 GA 35 – Points 19

That 2001/02 Premier League season under Sir Bobby Robson, saw arguably the greatest ever (so far) PL week on the road for NUFC and the fans. Winning 3-1 midweek at Arsenal and then 4-3 in that amazing game at… Elland Road, ensuring NUFC were top of the table at Christmas 2001.

