Newcastle United could break Premier League records in these games

Newcastle United could be breaking records.

In the Premier League era, they have three existing NUFC records to go for on the road (in Premier League seasons that featured 38 matches).

There are four Newcastle United matches remaining, two at St James’ Park and two away.

These are the Newcastle United away stats so far this season:

2022/23 Played 17 Won 8 Drawn 6 Lost 3 GF 29 GA 16 – Points 29

The three existing NUFC Premier League era away record stats, were all set 21 years ago:

2001/02 Played 19 Won 9 Drawn 5 Lost 5 GF 34 GA 29 – Points 32

To beat the 32 points record away from home, Newcastle United need four points or more from the visits to Leeds and Chelsea.

To beat the nine away wins in a season, victories at both Elland Road and Stamford Bridge are needed.

Whilst to overtake the 34 away goals total of 2001/02, Eddie Howe’s side need six more goals in the two away matches.

No Premier League side has conceded more goals at home this season than the 31 Leeds have leaked at Elland Road in 17 PL matches there.

Whilst only their fellow relegation zone clubs, Southampton and Leicester, have won less than the five home PL matches that Leeds have won so far this season.

The Newcastle United Premier League away record stats these past five seasons:

2017/18 Played 19 Won 4 Drawn 4 Lost 11 GF 18 GA 30 – Points 16

2018/19 Played 19 Won 4 Drawn 8 Lost 7 GF 18 GA 23 – Points 20

2019/20 Played 19 Won 5 Drawn 3 Lost 11 GF 18 GA 37 – Points 18

2020/21 Played 19 Won 6 Drawn 4 Lost 9 GF 20 GA 29 – Points 22

2021/22 Played 19 Won 5 Drawn 4 Lost 10 GF 18 GA 35 – Points 19

That 2001/02 Premier League season under Sir Bobby Robson, saw arguably the greatest ever (so far) PL week on the road for NUFC and the fans. Winning 3-1 midweek at Arsenal and then 4-3 in that amazing game at… Elland Road, ensuring NUFC were top of the table at Christmas 2001.

