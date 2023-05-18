News

Newcastle United boss – Loving these inspirational words from the main man ahead of Brighton match

Eddie Howe is one of a select group.

Newcastle United managers who when they speak, you stop and listen.

In my decades of supporting our magnificent and daft football club, Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson are the two at the very top of the tree.

Both for what they delivered on AND off the pitch.

Eddie Howe is a class act from a similar mould.

Loving this ahead of tonight’s massive match, the NUFC main man ensuring the perfect preparation.

Eddie Howe speaking ahead of Newcastle v Brighton:

Journalist:

“Kieran Trippier always says ‘Pressure is a privilege’… is that the sort of approach you want your players to be taking into these final three huge games?”

Eddie Howe:

“I think when you are playing the important games, that is what we are in it for.

“It is a bit of a cliche but when we play football as kids, the cup finals are the ones you wanted to play in.

“And every big occasion I have had as a player and as a manager… the day before, the night before, your senses are heightened and you are thinking – This is what I have trained for, this is what I want.

“And I definitely want that mentality.

“It has to be one of enjoyment.

“It has got to be one of I can’t wait for the game to start.

“I can’t wait to show how good I am.

“Not me personally but the players, I want that emotion to run through.

“And they need to play relaxed.

“That is a big thing and that is what we have tried to do this week.

“To take any pressure off and enjoy our football, hopefully that will show in the game.”

Eddie Howe on facing Brighton:

“It’s a huge game.

“It’s one we’re looking forward to.

“I think it’s going to be a really good game between two excellent teams.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Brighton and what they’ve done this season, how they play and, watching them against Arsenal in their last match, I was hugely impressed.

“They play the same shape with a couple of rotations but they’re very good at what they do.

“They try and play through you centrally with really good bodies in the middle of the pitch and very good technically.

“Roberto has done an incredible job and I’m full of praise for how he’s set the team up and the style of football he wants to play.

“I think it’s going to be a really tough assignment for us but one, at home, that we’re not fearful of and hopefully we’ll take a big step forward.”

Eddie Howe on these final three Premier League fixtures:

“We’re not looking too far ahead.

“As I’ve said all season, it’s small steps and it’s the next game, trying to get three points against a really tough opponent.

“That’s all we can do at this moment in time.

“We can’t look beyond, at other teams’ fixtures and external factors. We have to look very much internally and bring our A game because this is going to be a really tactical game, an intriguing battle and hopefully we can show our best.

“I’m well aware of the importance of every game now. We’ve got three left, there’s huge competition for the top four and, deep down, I always thought there would be because the quality of the teams we’re playing and competing against and also the size of the achievement. With that, it’s never going to be easy.

“We’re prepared for that as staff and I think the players are. This is going to be the hardest bit and we’re going to need everybody to pull together to try and achieve it.

“I actually thought we started the game (against Leeds) really well until we conceded, which sounds bizarre because we conceded after six minutes but we were on the front foot, in their half, and it was the first time they entered our box.

“I think starting the game, especially at home, is absolutely crucial and we try to involve the crowd and try to show them we are in the game to perform and how committed we are to success for the club. I think it’s vital.”

Eddie Howe reflecting on August 2022 and now:

“At the start of the season, when you take yourself back, I think I sat in this room and I said it was about making sure we weren’t fighting relegation.

“It was making sure we evolved and improved the team enough to be stable in the Premier League and then looking to grow the team the following seasons.

“We’ve certainly surpassed that and we’re in a position where we have three games (left). To take that position at the start of the season where it’s in our control means everything at this moment in time.

“The hard bit is to get over the line and win the games but that’s what we’ll try to do.”

