Newcastle United 2023/24 stunning Premier League odds – Win title, Top 4, Top 6, Relegation…
Some quite stunning Premier League odds for this next up 2023/24 season where Newcastle United are concerned.
After an outstanding season, the bookies and punters clearly seeing no strong chance of NUFC now falling away.
On Sunday, we saw the final round of Premier League matches and the relegation issues sorted, so now we know all twenty clubs that will be competing in the 2023/24 top tier.
Listed below are the general Premier League odds available from the various bookies for the 2023/24 season:
Win the Premier League:
4/6 Man City
9/1 Liverpool, Arsenal
12/1 Man Utd
14/1 Newcastle United
16/1 Chelsea
50/1 Tottenham
66/1 Brighton
250/1 Aston Villa
500/1 West Ham, Brentford
800/1 Everton
1,000/1 Fulham, Wolves, Palace, Forest
1,500/1 Bournemouth, Burnley
2,500 Sheffield United
5,000/1 Luton
Premier League relegation:
1/3 Luton
10/11 Sheffield United
2/1 Bournemouth
9/4 Burnley
11/4 Forest
4/1 Everton, Fulham
11/2 Wolves
9/1 Palace
10/1 Brentford
20/1 West Ham
(You can get 250/1 on Newcastle United to go down)
Finish top four:
1/20 Man City
5/6 Liverpool, Arsenal
11/10 Man Utd
5/4 Newcastle United
11/8 Chelsea
7/2 Tottenham
5/1 Brighton
12/1 Aston Villa
20/1 West Ham
Finish top six:
1/100 Man City
1/4 Liverpool, Arsenal,
1/4 Man Utd
1/2 Newcastle United
8/13 Chelsea
11/8 Tottenham
2/1 Brighton
3/1 Aston Villa
7/1 West Ham
11/1 Brentford
