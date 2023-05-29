News

Newcastle United 2023/24 stunning Premier League odds – Win title, Top 4, Top 6, Relegation…

Some quite stunning Premier League odds for this next up 2023/24 season where Newcastle United are concerned.

After an outstanding season, the bookies and punters clearly seeing no strong chance of NUFC now falling away.

On Sunday, we saw the final round of Premier League matches and the relegation issues sorted, so now we know all twenty clubs that will be competing in the 2023/24 top tier.

Listed below are the general Premier League odds available from the various bookies for the 2023/24 season:

Win the Premier League:

4/6 Man City

9/1 Liverpool, Arsenal

12/1 Man Utd

14/1 Newcastle United

16/1 Chelsea

50/1 Tottenham

66/1 Brighton

250/1 Aston Villa

500/1 West Ham, Brentford

800/1 Everton

1,000/1 Fulham, Wolves, Palace, Forest

1,500/1 Bournemouth, Burnley

2,500 Sheffield United

5,000/1 Luton

Premier League relegation:

1/3 Luton

10/11 Sheffield United

2/1 Bournemouth

9/4 Burnley

11/4 Forest

4/1 Everton, Fulham

11/2 Wolves

9/1 Palace

10/1 Brentford

20/1 West Ham

(You can get 250/1 on Newcastle United to go down)

Finish top four:

1/20 Man City

5/6 Liverpool, Arsenal

11/10 Man Utd

5/4 Newcastle United

11/8 Chelsea

7/2 Tottenham

5/1 Brighton

12/1 Aston Villa

20/1 West Ham

Finish top six:

1/100 Man City

1/4 Liverpool, Arsenal,

1/4 Man Utd

1/2 Newcastle United

8/13 Chelsea

11/8 Tottenham

2/1 Brighton

3/1 Aston Villa

7/1 West Ham

11/1 Brentford

