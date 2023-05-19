Opinion

Newcastle 4 Brighton 1 – Just look at these stats!

The game ended Newcastle 4 Brighton 1.

A massive leap for United towards guaranteeing a top four finish.

Thursday night was of course, all about the result.

However, if you didn’t get the chance to watch the 90+ minutes, you are no doubt wondering how the match played out.

Perhaps the scoreline flattering Newcastle, or maybe it was Brighton getting the flattering…?

With the game having reached 89 minutes and Newcastle leading 2-1, did the two late goals give it a unreal look?

Well, with 66% Brighton possession you might be wanting to think that way.

The reality though is Newcastle United were absolutely dominant in this match, the visitors playing the ball about continually in non-dangerous areas. Whilst NUFC had a 6 v 1 advantage on corners and 9 v 2 with shots on target.

Brighton scored that consolation goal from a very rare excursion into the NUFC penalty area and I honestly don’t even remember this second shot on target the stats show, guessing pretty much the equivalent of a back pass for Nick Pope to pick up.

With 22 v 8 advantage on overall shots, I think very safe to say that these stats back up what 50,000+ Newcastle fans saw with their own eyes.

Eddie Howe’s side absolutely deserving that Newcastle 4 Brighton 1 scorelines, as a bare minimum reward for their efforts.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Brighton 1 – Thursday 18 May 7.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Undav 22 OG, Burn 45+4, Wilson 89, Bruno 90+1

Brighton:

Undav 51

Possession was Brighton 66% Newcastle 34%

Total shots were Brighton 8 Newcastle 22

Shots on target were Brighton 2 Newcastle 9

Corners were Brighton 1 Newcastle 6

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,122

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 90+5), Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Targett 90+5), Almiron (ASM 90+4), Willock (Anderson 61), Isak (Gordon 90+4), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Miley

