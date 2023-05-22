Opinion

Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 0 Leicester 0.

A game where Newcastle United absolutely dominated and who knows what the score would have been, if taking one of their countless chances.

Denied by the woodwork three times but a point was all we needed, NUFC delivering that.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 10

Don’t care if he had nothing to do for pretty much all of the game.

A match winning save.

Throw that in with the Leeds penalty and those are two huge points at the business end of the season.

Trippier – 9

A great performance.

Schar was nailed on to lose his head at least once and Trippier was always there to sweep up.

Game management fantastic.

Schar – 8

Aside from that Schar comment, I actually thought both centre backs were brilliant.

Didn’t have much to do but there was minimal fuss when they were on the ball.

Botman – 8

Same comments really.

Leicester didn’t get a look in and neither centre half gave them the opportunity to do so.

Burn – 6.5

Did ok! Thought he could have offered more going forward and was so narrow at times.

Must have been an instruction from the manager but it really denied us width until Maxi came on.

Bruno – 8

Should have been sent off after 10 minutes, no question. Howler from VAR.

From that moment though he got himself together and controlled the game.

Anderson – 6.5

Big game for him to come into, especially at the last minute, and I thought he did alright!

As I have said before, did not look out of place whatsoever.

Longstaff – 7

Lifesaver in the middle.

Can you imagine playing that game without Willock, Joelinton and Longstaff???

He may have been half fit but what an effort!

Almiron – 7

Linked up well with Trippier.

Never stopped running.

Just lacked the final product at times.

Isak – 7

Similar to Almiron, lacked the final product but caused Leicester all sorts of problems throughout.

Wilson – 6

Quiet! But that’s ok!

SUBS

ASM – 7

Just gave us that bit extra when he came on to keep things going down the field.

Murphy – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Gordon – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Enjoyment I’ve got from reading comments to my match ratings this season – 10

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Monday 22 May 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Leicester City:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 22% (17%) Newcastle 78% (83%)

Total shots were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 23 (14)

Shots on target were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 12 (6)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Crowd: 52,152 (Leicester approx 1,300)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson (Murphy 77), Almiron (Gordon 88), Wilson (ASM 68), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Miley, Ashby

(Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(And there we have it! Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 and Champions League qualification!! Read HERE)

