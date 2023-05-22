Opinion

Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Monday 22 May 8pm

It started goalless, it was goalless at half-time, it was goalless at full-time.

A funny old game and Newcastle United are most deservedly now guaranteed Champions League football next season.

Nat Seaton:

“WE DID IT!!!

“We didn’t have enough tonight to break down a Leicester team that sat behind the ball and weren’t too interested in attacking.

“Just like us to take it to the end and have Pope pull out a save to get us that final point… drama or what!?!?

“It was obvious as the game went on that the players, after all their exploits against Brighton, were happy with a point, so I’m happy for that too, can’t be too greedy can we 🙂

“Unbelievable to think of where we are at with this small squad of players who have given absolutely everything all season.

“You cannot praise them and Eddie Howe enough, what an achievement. So proud of them.

“Roll on next season, can’t wait!!”

David Punton:

“We did it!

“What seemed like the impossible came true tonight – Newcastle United are into the Champions League. Wow. Astonishing.

“A point was all we needed and we duly got it.

“The only note of disappointment is that we couldn’t sign off with a win.

“The Leicester goal led something of a charmed life as we laid siege to Dean Smith’s defensive set up.

“The woodwork denying us, again and again.

“Never mind. The whole season is how to judge it and we’ve been magnificent.

“Taking the top four with a squad that still doesn’t look that strong on paper in terms of depth.

“We’ll need some new players in the summer but for now we drink it in.

“First time in two decades we are at Europe’s top table.

“Final mention for Eddie Howe.

“He’s been absolutely class for this football club.

“The future’s bright.”

GToon:

“Job done.

“We have deserved this and so has everyone connected with the club from top to bottom.

“Eddie and his side are relentless and if I could magic up a team to represent our club then this would be it.

“The exciting thing about it all is that this is just the start and there will be more cup finals and higher placings, better players, a bigger ground etc etc.

“Amazing.

“I’m writing this at 2am in India, drenched in my own sweat, covered in mosquito bites, but I couldn’t be happier.

“Toon Army!”

Billy Miller:

“Leicester came for a draw and got it.

“We needed a draw for Champions League qualification and got it but were well deserving of much more.

“Nick Pope spent most of his time sipping water or sitting on his haunches watching us attack, but he came up with the biggest moment of the game with a super save to avoid an unjust defeat.

“Lovely seeing the players, their families and the directors on the pitch for a good half hour after the match.

“They deserve every bit of acclaim and adoration after a phenomenal season.”

Greg McPeake:

“Talk about parking the bus.

“Hitting the woodwork that many times.

“Leicester just rode their luck big style.

“Great scenes at the end though from our players.

“Love it.”

Tony Mallabar:

“Most one-sided game of the season, yet somehow we managed to hold on for a draw at the end, and that encapsulated why i love my team so much.

“Champions league here we come in an incredible atmosphere.

“Two points to take away from that game.

“Fair play to the travelling foxes fans for a pretty thankless task tonight.

“And then second thing to my fellow toon fans. When one of wor players gets the ball in and around the box. Please refrain from shouting ‘shooooot’.”

Dean Wilkins:

“A class controlled performance.

“Sometimes the ball doesn’t hit the back of the net.

“Yes, even when you attack all game and the other team has zero interest in getting forward.

“Massive luck for Leicester as NUFC added another three notches to their count of woodwork strikes.

“Eventually the visitors managed one corner and forced one routine save out of Nick Pope.

“Whilst Newcastle United could and should have scored four or five.

“A point means everything to Newcastle whilst it does almost nothing for Leicester.

“Important that we gave them nothing today and that is pretty much what we all saw.”

Mattt Busby Said To Joe Harvey:

“Seven words

“Nick Pope. Injury time save. Champions League.”

Jamie Smith:

“Well that was a frustrating game in many ways but who cares, we made it!!

“Champions league qualification is sealed and this has to go down as one of the greatest seasons any of us have witnessed.

“Brilliant stuff from Eddie and the boys and that’s all I’m writing as I am off to get pi..ed…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Monday 22 May 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Leicester City:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 22% (17%) Newcastle 78% (83%)

Total shots were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 23 (14)

Shots on target were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 12 (6)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Crowd: 52,152 (Leicester approx 1,300)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson (Murphy 77), Almiron (Gordon 88), Wilson (ASM 68), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Miley, Ashby

