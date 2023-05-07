Opinion

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 – Sunday 7 May 4.30pm

Newcastle United started well both halves and had their chances, hitting the post at the beginning of each half.

Small margins and Arsenal taking the lead and doing a job on Newcastle, a match that could have gone either way but the Gunners taking two of their chances and NUFC having a rare off day when it came to finishing off their opportunities.

Nat Seaton:

“The game started so well, should have scored within a minute and the penalty… well I was at the game so hoping that they got it right with VAR otherwise I’ll be livid.

“Once Arsenal scored the game changed but thought we were still in it until the OG.

“2-0 against a good team was always going to be a big ask to come back from.

“Only the second time I’m going home this season with this feeling of having lost in the League so I’m not going to complain with the season we have had.

“We regroup and I’ll be there at Elland Road on Saturday hoping for a better result and confident that we can get it, we are good enough to finish 3rd or 4th and the way we are playing I think we’ll do it.”

David Punton:

“A bad day for United.

“Defeat to Arsenal on the day as they kept their slim hopes of the title alive.

“We’ve hit woodwork twice and a penalty (rightly) chalked off by the VAR.

“Bruno having one of his least effective games since coming here and Arsenal’s extra notches of quality came through.

“Let’s be clear though, we have played some great football this season and if we had fired on every cylinder we could have beaten this lot, who brought a fair bit of niggle with them today.

“The top four was a pipedream last summer, now it’s within touching distance, but much hard work and refocus is needed.

“Manager, staff and players just need to keep going and work hard, as we’re better than what we showed today.”

Jamie Smith:

“Disappointing ultimately, despite some good efforts.

“Game lost in the middle of the park, where Odegaard and Xhaka had the better of an out of sorts Bruno and Joelinton. Longstaff a massive miss.

“The penalty was obviously where the game ran away and it’s hard to tell at the game but reports of it coming off his leg first etc would justify the overturn.

“However, you know for a fact that in one of Liverpool’s upcoming games the same thing is going to happen with no on field pen given and the VAR will overturn it to ensure Salah 1-0.

“Need a bounce back at Elland Road as everything still points to a positive finish, chin up everyone.”

“Greg McPeake:

“Walking up Rye Lane me and my son agree a draw would be a good result.

“First ten minutes thought we would smash them.

“Lady Luck on Arsenal’s side today.

“A poor display after they scored but look at the bigger picture, still in third place.

“Who would have thought a year ago we would be knocking on the door of champions league.

“Arsenal s…housery will not be mentioned in the southern biased media.”

Simon Ritter:

“Beaten by the better side on the day. We should be big enough to admit that.

“Too many of Eddie’s Hot Rods were hotheads, playing into Arsenal’s hands by continually losing possession with cheap fouls.

“Pope saved us four times in the first half. Odegaard’s goal went through Botman’s legs. The second was unfortunate.

“One of those days when we could have played until midnight and still not scored.

“We can march on to Leeds together, grateful that the referee was incredibly lenient and kept his red card in his pocket.”

GToon:

“A close game and as usual the little bits of luck go the way of the opponents.

“If the ref gives a pen and VAR hasn’t got clear evidence to overturn it then it should have stayed a pen.

“At one end Schar misses a gilt edged chance and then puts through his own net at the other.

“Not impressed with Pope for their first goal but I suppose a game like this was always on the cards.

“I hope the club owners have seen that we need to improve our squad to compete at the highest.

“We need players like Rice and Maddison and Diaby to really challenge.

“Hopefully the lads will take it out on Leeds next week.

“Hopefully Arsenal won’t win the league.”

Matt Busby Said To Joe Harvey:

“Fine margins and the ref was very poor.

“But Arsenal were good and Jesus was fantastic.

“We go again at Leeds where I expect us to win. HTL.”

Bazoox:

“After a promising start in which we were unlucky not to have taken the lead, we ended up a goal down, basically through Bruno Guimaraes putting pressure on his own defence by taking too many touches.

“After that, Arsenal were opening us up as easily as a tin of beans, but thankfully Nick Pope stood firm.

“Bruno was absolutely dreadful in the first half and I was frightened it was going to become infectious.

“We started the second half brightly and some of Alexander Isak’s touches and positional play was exemplary.

“Then it all ended up becoming scrappy again and we were being overrun down both flanks by the time Arsenal’s second went in.

“The Gunners deserved their victory because they managed the game better from start to finish.

“A vast improvement is required after this performance, if we are to get anything at Elland Road against a Leeds team haunted by the prospect of relegation.

“Very disappointing.”

Billy Miller:

“That was gutting.

“We haven’t won a game without Bruno this season and today was probably his worst performance in a Newcastle shirt.

“We weren’t at our best as a team and let some great chances go begging.

“We just need to put it behind us like the Villa match and go and beat Leeds.

“Champions League qualification is still in our hands although I’d feel a lot better if Liverpool went back to playing like they did earlier in the season.”

Davey Hat-Trick:

“Yes the ref was way too feeble to referee a game at this level.

“Yes the chubby oaf who ran the line on ‘my’ side of the pitch seemed bewildered by the concept of doing his job.

“Yes Arsenal dived, cheated and wasted time from minute one.

“But they also played better than us and had a game plan that worked to perfection.

“Isak had a couple of chances he should have buried but Arsenal had more.

“But for Nick Pope, we’d have been three or four down by half time.

“Arsenal nullified Bruno and Willock, barely gave a touch to Wilson, and put some great last-ditch tackles in.

“Ramsdale also pulled off a wonder save. Isak was the only Newcastle player that seemed to cause them any concern.

“This game may have served to show Newcastle that they aren’t ready to dine at the top table yet.

“Now it’s on to Leeds and – I hope – a completely different story.”

Tony Mallabar:

“Bit of a first for me this season, I’ve been dog sitting at my good mate’s, who incidentally is a luckypool season ticket holder.

“So with him being away I decided to just watch the match at his on sky.

“So having a different perspective on it here’s what I learnt.

“1 Gary Neville is a gobs…e.

“2 When Bruno doesn’t tick neither do we.

“3 Was it a pen? Yes. Without my black and white glasses on, probably not.

“And finally, it’s only our second home defeat of the season.

“Roll on Leeds and come on Preston.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Arsenal:

Odegaard 14, Schar OG 71

Possession was Arsenal 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Arsenal 10 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Arsenal 6 Newcastle 5

Corners were Arsenal 4 Newcastle 9

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 82), Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 81), Murphy (Almiron 65), Willock (ASM 78), Isak, Wilson (Gordon 78)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Manquillo

