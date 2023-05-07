Opinion

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 – NUFC lose a battle NOT the war

When the final whistle blew, the scoreline read Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2.

A knock to Newcastle’s hopes of top four and Champions League football but nothing more than that.

Eddie Howe’s players losing a battle but NOT the war.

Play like they did here in the remaining four matches and Newcastle United finish top four without a doubt.

Arsenal reminding everybody as to exactly why they sit second in the table, along with Manchester City comfortably the best two teams in the Premier League this season.

Today’s result could have been so different.

Goals change matches.

Early on Newcastle United had Arsenal rocking, Jacob Murphy hitting the post with Ramsdale nowhere close, the rebound so quick to Wilson he had no chance of knocking it in only six yards out.

The useless and so weak today referee, Chris Kavanagh then awarding a penalty for handball, VAR then taking an age before directing the referee to have a look. Geordie referee Michael Oliver has been (to my understanding) the only referee to have the bottle to not go with a VAR direction this season in the Premier League and so you knew it was going to be disallowed for sure, no matter what Kavanagh would see on the screen himself.

Maybe it was right to be disallowed but you just know it wouldn’t have been if Liverpool waiting on the decision.

Arsenal then straight up the other end and scored, one of those goals where everything went wrong for Newcastle United, fine margins. A cross cleared out beyond the box and Odegaard around 25 yards hits a sweet as you like low shot, but Newcastle slow to get out and block, Joelinton not getting there in time, Botman unsighted as he ran across and the shot straight through his legs, Pope unsighted and with it right in the bottom corner could he have saved it otherwise? Maybe, but zero chance in these circumstances.

If Newcastle had got the opening goal then they could have really got at Arsenal but instead the visitors getting that first strike massively helped them. Three brilliant Pope saves keeping it to 1-0, although Newcastle did still have moments of their own before the break.

Second half and more of the same. Newcastle United threatening to overwhelm Arsenal and turn it around. However, Isak heads against the post, a brilliant save from Ramsdale then BUT Schar should have given him no chance with his header from four yards out, whilst Willock very unlikely to be denied by a challenge right in front of goal.

If Newcastle had got an equaliser I’m convinced they would have won but… Arsenal break and Martinelli’s low cross turned into hos own net by Schar, though not his fault as Odegaard right behind him and would have scored otherwise.

A committed performance and plenty to like about it but a game that could have potentially ended 4-3 to either team (check out the stats below) instead ended up as a 2-0 away victory.

A feisty game and loads of cheating and time wasting from Arsenal, Ramsdale taking ages over his kicks and I lost count of the number of the visiting players who were shot, sorry, challenged and then eventually got up after wasting a couple of minutes on around eight or so occasions.

Focus on Leeds away now and as I indicated above, if Newcastle repeat this kind of performance they will blow Fat Sam’s latest team away.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 – Sunday 7 May 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Arsenal:

Odegaard 14, Schar OG 71

Possession was Arsenal 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Arsenal 10 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Arsenal 6 Newcastle 5

Corners were Arsenal 4 Newcastle 9

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 82), Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 81), Murphy (Almiron 65), Willock (ASM 78), Isak, Wilson (Gordon 78)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Manquillo

