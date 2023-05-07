Opinion

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2.

A game where Newcastle United hit the woodwork very early each half.

Arsenal the better team overall but both sides having a lot of very decent chances, the Gunners taking two of theirs to win the game, though one of them a Schar own goal.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 7

Jekyll and Hyde at times.

Amazing save at the end of the first half but so bad with his feet it is frightening at times.

Couldn’t really see the second goal from my end of the ground.

Trippier – 9

Most influential player from right back. Top top player.

Schar – 6

Struggled.

Not half as much as Botman but seemed to lose his head for 10 minutes in each half.

Botman – 3

All over the place positionally.

Caught on his heels multiple times in the first half.

Allowed Martinelli to run the length of the half unchallenged.

Another who looked like his head had gone.

Burn – 6.5

Thought he did ok up against Saka at left back.

Can’t remember too many times he got turned.

Bruno – 3

Possibly the worst I’ve seen him play.

His standard of poor is much higher than others but that was a bad performance.

Joelinton – 9

Now the positives!!

Arsenal’s keeper was fantastic, so was Odegaard, but Big Joe was my man of the match.”

Willock – 6.5

Quiet in the first half but really good in the second.

Found new energy and linked up really well with Isak.

Unlucky not to get a goal.

Isak – 8

Made a bright start, then Arsenal nullified him for a short time.

Caused problems in the second half and didn’t half battle for the team.

Murphy – 6.5

Should / could have had at least one goal.

I thought he did alright!

Zinchenko wasn’t much of a threat and he ran his socks off.

Wilson – 6

Had a tough time and got absolutely nothing from the referee.

SUBS

Almiron – 7

Looked bright when he came on and due a start at Leeds next week.

ASM – 6

Didn’t do an awful lot when on but very little time to do so.

Gordon – 6

Likewise.

A goal between now and Chelsea would be gold dust from him.

Targett – 6

Another one, due a start.

Anderson – 7

Like Almiron, looked bright, like he could create something.

Referee Chris Kavanagh – 0

All round worst and weakest refereeing performance I’ve ever seen.

Weak doesn’t do justice to how pathetic he was.

Not fit to referee at this level. Weak.

Atmosphere – 10

One of the best.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 – Sunday 7 May 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Arsenal:

Odegaard 14, Schar OG 71

Possession was Arsenal 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Arsenal 10 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Arsenal 6 Newcastle 5

Corners were Arsenal 4 Newcastle 9

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 82), Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 81), Murphy (Almiron 65), Willock (ASM 78), Isak, Wilson (Gordon 78)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Manquillo

