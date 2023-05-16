Opinion

New report shows just how dominant Newcastle United were against Leeds United

A new report has been published showing Premier League stats from the weekend.

This includes analysis of Newcastle United at Leeds United.

Not a great opening half hour but Newcastle United showing plenty character to bounce back and be by far the better team in the final hour of the game.

We all saw with out own eyes just how dominant Newcastle United were by the end.

These are the stats that help back up what we all saw…

This table is from TheOther14 who specialise in stats featuring clubs who aren’t the usual suspects (Premier League ‘Big Six’)

As you can see, Newcastle United (35) had more than twice as many touches of the ball in the opposition penalty area as Leeds United (17) had in the NUFC penalty area.

By the end, Leeds United very lucky to escape with a point.

To put it into perspective, of the other four clubs in the top five of this table above, they all ran out comfortable winners.

Brentford, Fulham and Palace all winning 2-0, whilst Villa were winning 2-0 and Kane scored a 90th minute penalty to half the final deficit.

Newcastle United showing with more than twice the touches in the opposition box how dominant over Leeds United they were, but not making the most of the chances created, as well as not always making the best decisions when getting into positions where NUFC could have potentially created even more scoring opportunities.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 13 May 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 31 pen, 69 pen

Leeds:

Ayling 7 Kristensen 79, Firpo red card 90+1

(stats in brackets are at half-time)

Possession was Leeds 37% (32%) Newcastle 63% (69%)

Total shots were Leeds 9 (4) Newcastle 18 (8)

Shots on target were Leeds 4 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Leeds 2 (1) Newcastle 6 (2)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Crowd: 36,955 (NUFC 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Gordon 73), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak, Wilson (ASM 73)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Manquillo, Targett, Murphy

