Opinion

Nervous? Happy? Confident? Excited? Worried? Thirsty? I’m all of these today…

Newcastle v Arsenal, how are you are all feeling?

Well, if you’re not up for this game then you never will be.

Arsenal going for the title, Newcastle United for third and Champions League qualification.

Last season, Newcastle v Arsenal was my favourite match, what an atmosphere.

Arsenal needed to win to guarantee a top four spot a year ago, for Newcastle United it was just pride and a rubber stamping of our credentials after a superb Eddie Howe inspired second half of the season.

That Newcastle v Arsenal was a no contest, Eddie Howe’s players dominant from the very first whistle and deserving of far more than the two goal winning margin.

I would, naturally, settle for a repeat performance (and scoreline) today.

However, that isn’t how football works and makes it both the very best and the very worst of sports. There are no guarantees, no matter how well you play.

If Newcastle United play as well as they did last season then I will be more than happy. If then NUFC still didn’t win the game, it isn’t a case of not caring about that, but the core thing is the team playing well. If they do that in these remaining five games then we finish third and are in the Champions League next season, no doubt.

It is Sunday morning and to say I’m up for this is understatement of the year.

We even have a bank holiday to recover afterwards!

I was up early, couldn’t sleep, skies a bit gloomy.

However, that is now lifting and looking a lot brighter, hopefully a sign of what lies ahead.

Just checked the weather forecast and for Newcastle Upon Tyne it is predicted to be 17 degrees this afternoon, with light winds and a 20% or so chance of light rain showers AND a possibility of lightning between 4pm and 5pm.

Whether there will be bolts of lightning figuratively striking St James’ Park in this opening half hour of today’s Newcastle v Arsenal match, we can dream…

Exactly two weeks ago Arsenal’s big rivals were five down in 21 minutes, imagine lightning striking twice in the same place 14 days apart!

Whilst you can never predict the weather, I can safely predict that I am going to have an absolutely brilliant day today and hope you will too, especially those who will physically be in Newcastle city centre today.

I will shortly be heading into town and meeting the gang for pre-match refreshments, I am planning on feeling very ‘refreshed’ by the time we get to kick-off.

Even if the very worst happens in terms of the actual football, I will still have a brilliant day.

This is what it is all about.

Meeting friends to drink and talk absolute nonsense for the hours before the match and then afterwards, the drink to flow even faster and the conversation to go rapidly downhill in terms of making any kind of sense to a sober bystander.

If Eddie Howe and the team deliver as well today, then this could be a particularly Stella(r) day.

Enjoy.

This is what it’s all about.

