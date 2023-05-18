Opinion

My Journey to Newcastle from Pennsylvania

I’m an American from US state of Pennsylvania (PA) who grew up during the 70s and 80s on American football. High School games on Friday nights and Saturday mornings, college games on Saturday afternoons, and professional games on Sundays and Monday nights. This is still a way of life for millions of Americans.

Back then, at least for the majority of Pennsylvanians, soccer (forgive me) was for 3 to 6 year-old boys and girls. At around 6 or 7, boys would start playing flag football (American football with no tackling).

In 1977, I was dimly aware of a globally recognised Brazilian that played for a New York soccer team, but I was obsessed American football and playing for my local boys’ club. My American football career ended with High School graduation, but I continued to passionately follow the Pittsburgh Steelers and my university alma mater, Penn State.

The Steelers of the 70s aside, the Philadelphia Phillies (Baseball) took 97 years to win their first Championship, Philadelphia Eagles (NFL) fans waited 57 years between Championships, and our Flyers (Hockey) have not won a Championship since 1975. We savour wins, secretly convinced we can beat anyone, while publicly proclaiming that we knew the next loss was inevitable. We never have the marquee players and, despite being the 5th most populous state with the 6th largest city in the US, we are generally viewed as supporting “small market teams.”

In Pennsylvania, what matters most is fortitude. As I’ve told my sons, you can be out spent, outsmarted, even outperformed, but you can never allow yourself to be out worked. I expect the same from the teams and the athletes I support. Come prepared and go the distance. If every player and coach has done their part, we celebrate the wins and will accept the losses.

When my first son was about three years old, I started taking him to the local High School American football games, fully expecting that I would convey my passion for the sport along with the loneliness of being a displaced Steelers fan, as my wife and I lived only briefly in Pittsburgh, my father’s childhood hometown, before returning to the Philadelphia area where we grew up.

Once my second son was old enough to start attending high school games and my oldest was ready for flag football, my wife made a sudden family announcement – No son of hers was playing American football, so Dad had better start taking his sons to watch something else. I think for most American football Dads, this would have put a marriage at risk, but I knew she was making it easy for me by announcing that decision. Having played for only 10 years, I could vividly remember at least four concussions. “Got my bell rung” as they say, but I was in grade school and didn’t know where I was or who was winning. It happened a few more times in middle and high school but in every instance, I finished the game. As it turns out, I wasn’t alone. One of my childhood heroes was an American football player named Mike Webster. Iron Mike was a lineman for the Steelers and the NFL’s strongest man. He anchored four Super Bowl teams but, as a lineman, he was never a big star. He died homeless at 50 years old. He was patient #1 in what has been a long, slow recognition of chronic brain injuries from American football.

Between Iron Mike’s death in 2002 and his posthumous diagnosis in 2009, I started to take an interest in the matches that were playing the background of my favorite Mexican and Italian restaurants. My boys continued playing youth soccer (last reference) and I began to understand the beautiful game. I tell friends it takes 100 matches. It really does. After 100, I was completely hooked.

Football, as it’s played around the world, has it all: passion, grit, elegance, tradition, simplicity, and complexity all packaged in two-hour bite sizes that you can plan your life around. While the game is physical, violence is not a fundamental aspect of the game. Once I realised American football was modern day gladiators traumatically bashing heads for 13 minutes over 4+ hours for sport, I began to lose my appetite. You would think it would be an obvious conclusion, yet I struggled for several years. The final blow came from my university team. In March of 2011, it was reporting that one of the longtime Penn State football coaches had been sexually assaulting young boys for decades and that the school administration as well as the head coach, knew about it and did nothing. I realise that there are sports programs around the world which put people in positions of power and influence. No one is surprised by the corruption in FIFA. However, bribes or even match fixing are nothing when compared to what was intentionally overlooked at Penn State. I was born in the shadows of its campus and idolised that program since as long as I could remember. The thought that, in the name of recruiting and winning games, any game, that this conduct would be intentionally overlooked was the end of my relationship with American football and the beginning of a much more complicated relationship with my alma mater.

Two months after those revelations, my 11-year-old son and I watched one of my first complete Premier league matches. My son was a big Robin van Persie fan, so we planned to watch an Arsenal match against a team from the North East dressed like American referees. While I was impressed with the crowd support, the first half was abysmal for the home team. As I recall, van Persie had two goals in the first half alone with Arsenal finishing the half 4-0. Anyone reading this knows how that match ended.

Aside from Tiote’s goal, I still smile thinking about the resolve in the eyes of Newcastle United players coming onto the pitch for the second half after the thrashing they received in the first half. I didn’t realise at the time that Pardew had only recently taken over, but I remember thinking “what could the manager possibly have said for those guys to come onto the pitch with an attitude.”

Someone once told me that you don’t pick your team, your team picks you. I have been a supporter of this club since the final whistle of that match. If that match would have been played in Philly, we would have lost 3-4 and still been proud, but tying and nearly winning was epic. I could write 1,000 words about what I learned in that match. Since then, I have suffered from a distance. There were quick highs with Pardew and our largely French team taking us to Europa, followed by the grinding deterioration into finally Brucey ball that became the hallmark of the Ashley era. As I watched pirated Championship matches on the Internet, my wife was convinced that the only reason I support Newcastle United was because the gear was so cheap. Admittedly, I still covet my $13 hoodie from Uncle Mike’s website.

A few years ago, I told my younger son that if Newcastle United were ever playing for a spot in Champions league, we would see a match in person. Each year, I bet $100.00 on that outcome, claiming we would use the proceeds to fund our trip. Of course, I could never actually could see a path to Top four and I had never traveled to England, so the bet was always more about demonstrating my support for our club when talking to “Big Six” American fans and enjoying a daydream with my sons.

For the record:

This year has been special in more ways than one. My older son graduated from Penn State (long backstory), my younger son got through a debilitating bout with meningitis, and Newcastle United are two wins away from the Champions League.

With fortitude comes follow through.

As I write, my younger son and I are making the 3,000-mile journey to Newcastle where we will be meeting our older son, who arrived yesterday, so that we can rejoice together with our fellow supporters in that grand football cathedral on the hill. The date changes created an expensive logistical nightmare, but if England’s air and rail are more reliable than in the US, we will see the Brighton match tonight and then bear witness to them securing a Top four finish on Monday.

When I told a London born Tottenham fan that I was flying to London but going straight to Newcastle for a five day holiday, he was stunned. Since I was generous enough to text him minute by minute updates of a recent Spurs match, he reciprocated by telling me “Enjoy Tyneside and try not to get punched in the face for no reason.” Word for word, that was his advice. When I shared yesterday, I was on my way, he said “it will probably rain every day.”

So what will we find on Tyneside?

We will know in about 12 hours. What I have learned so far is that there are some strained relationships in England that need to be sorted out. I’ve also learned that traveling 3,000 miles any direction and buying tickets off the Internet is a lot more expensive than my little wager.

Life is funny. Of all the places in the world, and all the teams that a fan could support, I’m flying all night to visit a town that most Americans can’t name, where I can hopefully avoid being punched, as we watch a team, possibly in the rain, that has not won a trophy since 1955 and, at least for me, the KICK OFF CAN NOT COME SOON ENOUGH!

HTL

