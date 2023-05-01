News

My attention has become increasingly drawn to the progress of Liverpool

I really don’t want to put the ‘Indian Sign’ on us, but rather than bask in the glory of an eighth win in nine, my attention has become increasingly drawn to the progress of Liverpool.

With a quirk of the fixture list, Liverpool have Fulham at home on Wednesday and then Brentford on the Saturday also at Anfield, both matches before NUFC play again.

So if Jurgen Klopp’s side won both those games and then Arsenal do the unthinkable and inflict only our second home defeat of the season, by Sunday night Newcastle United would be only three points ahead of Liverpool – though Eddie Howe’s team would have a game in hand on the scousers.

Liverpool. The only team to do the double over us this season. The team that at times have been shockingly bad and yet, somehow, inexplicably, are still plausibly in the hunt for a Champions League place.

What is sometimes forgotten in our quest to win the league in 1996, which would have been the first time in nearly 70 years, is that we only lost out because Man Utd did the double over us.

Forget the 3-4 at Anfield and the 1-2 at Ewood Park, five points was the gap at the end of the season and had we beaten the Mancs on that awful night in March when we absolutely battered them, we would have won the league.

Fast forward to 2023 and we have one foot in the Champions League.

Earlier in the season, I felt that winning the League Cup was more important, but sadly that ship has sailed and we are now on the cusp of an unforgettable season.

Qualification for the Champions League will enable a bigger close season transfer budget. It will also seriously ruffle the feathers of the so called big six. Liverpool are out of the chase for Jude Bellingham and whether you think he’s worth £100 million or not, they can’t afford him if they don’t have a seat at Europe’s top table.

However, they keep on winning.

I couldn’t believe it when Richarlison made it 3-3 at Anfield in added time, only for Spurs to self-destruct just seconds later.

Will we regret losing twice to Liverpool this season?

We were well beaten at home when Nunez and Gakpo scored early on before we went down to ten men when Nick Pope got his marching orders, but at Anfield in our fifth match of the season, VAR and some dubious timekeeping cheated us out of at least a point, possibly all three.

Whilst I am on cloud nine, in a week where we’ve scored thirteen goals and picked up nine points, I still have this nagging doubt that one of the teams that rile me more than any other might just beat us to a coveted top four place.

After all, being a Newcastle United fan of more than four decades is an occupational hazard.

So I’ll end on a positive, or two.

Playing the percentages, this season we have won 55%, drawn 33% and lost only 12% of our league games. We need seven points to guarantee finishing above Liverpool. So that’s a win rate of 40%, and a draw rate of 20%, with the potential to lose 40% of our remaining games. Not forgetting that 60% are at home, in which case, those percentages improve further.

Then when you consider that only Aston Villa (away) and Liverpool in that first twenty minutes at St James’ Park have seriously embarrassed us, those look like very good odds to me.

Factor in the togetherness that this squad of players exhibits, week in, week out. Throw into the mix our manager, who is a class act, a true ambassador for our football club, then add the supporters; a proper twelfth man.

(The updated Premier League table after Sunday’s matches)

So, in reality, when I stand back and look at this more rationally, I cannot see us not getting at least seven more points, but we cannot be complacent. At half time against Southampton my nerves were jangling but Eddie worked his magic and the team responded magnificently.

If someone had said we’d need to win two and draw one of our last five to guarantee Champions League football at the start of the season, we’d have all snapped their hands well and truly off.

HTL

(***Disclaimer: I appreciate Brighton can overhaul Liverpool but I don’t believe they’re our main threat.)

