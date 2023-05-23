Opinion

Mission accomplished – Who could ask for anything more?

The morning after the joyful night before.

A time for reflection, to take a step back and admire the handiwork of everyone associated with the phoenix-like rise of Newcastle United Football Club.

We should start not at the beginning but in the final year BC (Bruce Cashley), when even the most optimistic fan feared the only way was down.

An obscure double-haiku (three lines, 17 syllables, in a 5-7-5 formation for each stanza) composed by a man in despair, attempted to distil the funereal atmosphere thus:

He let them lead him

Like a lemming to the edge

Of oblivion

Hopes broken, shattered,

Scattered beyond redemption

On the cruel wind.

But enough of that tosh from the mystic East. The BC era has been banished. We are in the age of enlightenment. Talking of which, how fitting that our Champions League qualification was sealed on the very day Colin Veitch, a true hero of our club, was born 142 years ago.

He was a man of many talents, including literature. I’m guessing, if he had been alive in 1953, he would have admired what has been called the greatest opening line in modern fiction: “The past is a foreign country; they do things differently there.” That came from the pen of LP Hartley in The Go-Between, a novel well worth reading.

The past, thank goodness, is gone. With luck, the dark times will never return to blight the lives of Newcastle United supporters.

Anyone fortunate enough to have been at St James’ Park last night saw a team, a club and a city united in their determination to get the job done.

And the players, despite lacking the dynamic press that undid Brighton only four days earlier, achieved their goal without hitting the back of the net.

I saw no sign of complacency, though plenty of evidence the unrelenting physical toil of a unique Premier League season had blunted the sharpness and creativity that have characterised our best performances.

Leicester City played five across the back and for most of the match kept all 11 in their own half, including the predatory Vardy.

Without Joelinton, who was injured in the warm-up, United searched in vain for a player to produce powerful surges from midfield. Isak yet again showed his close control, balance and footwork are of the highest order. I bet he’d look good on the dancefloor! The Foxes doubled up to thwart his attempts at splitting open their defence, forcing the Swede and his teammates to shoot from outside the box.

Almiron tried and tried again to break beyond the last defender but often had to check his runs when the early pass was not forthcoming. And the few times he did find a yard or two of vacant turf, he invariably cut back inside, the ball stuck to his left foot. That inability to beat the full-back or centre-back on the outside gave Leicester’s left flank the chance to close the door before promising moves could become fruitful.

Should he be played on the left wing, where his acceleration might pay bigger dividends? A debate for another day.

Wilson, denied the sort of top-quality service on which centre-forwards thrive, still managed to hit the post from close range after Burn headed the ball back across goal. Ndidi leapt to clear his follow-up header off the line.

Near half-time, Almiron cracked a volley off the other post with Iversen motionless.

The Leicester keeper tipped over an Isak stinger from 17 yards and kicked away a Longstaff angled shot from 10 but, with United hitting the target only four times from 23 attempts, he wasn’t stretched beyond breaking point.

Longstaff did as much as anyone in black and white to penetrate the visitors’ massed ranks. His return to action helped to knit together the midfield alongside Anderson and Guimaraes, who inexplicably escaped with only a yellow card after a studs-first thigh-high tackle in the early exchanges. The Brazilian sat deep for most of the game but came closest to scoring in the second half when, with one foot on the goal-line, he headed against the post.

At the back United were largely untroubled.

The match seemed to be drifting quietly to its goalless conclusion until the 92nd minute, when Leicester’s first shot, hit powerfully on the turn by Castagne 10 yards out, forced Pope into a diving parry at full stretch. As the ball bounced in the six-yard box, Schar hacked it away before Souttar could ruin the party.

Three minutes later, the final whistle heralded the start of a new chapter in the never-ending story of Newcastle United FC.

Mission accomplished with a game to spare. Who could ask for anything more?

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Monday 22 May 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Leicester City:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 22% (17%) Newcastle 78% (83%)

Total shots were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 23 (14)

Shots on target were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 12 (6)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Crowd: 52,152 (Leicester approx 1,300)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson (Murphy 77), Almiron (Gordon 88), Wilson (ASM 68), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Miley, Ashby

