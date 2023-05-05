News

Mikel Arteta on the challenge of facing Newcastle United again and details on Arsenal injury situation

Mikel Arteta is looking forward to the challenge he faces in Arsenal’s final run of matches in this 2022/23 season.

The Gunners have failed to win four of their last five matches but the midweek victory over a woeful Chelsea has kept those faint hopes alive of winning the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta and his players now a point behind Man City who also have a game in hand.

Arsenal having four matches remaining and basically knowing they need to win all four to have any hopes of overhauling Pep Guardiola’s side.

First of this quartet of matches for Arsenal is Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe and his players going for a top four spot and knowing a win over Arsenal would surely put them on the tipping point of ensuring Champions League football next season.

With eight wins for Newcastle United in their last nine matches, Mikel Arteta under no illusions ahead of this weekend’s game.

Mikel Arteta talking ahead of facing Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, asked about last season’s 2-0 defeat at St James’ Park:

“It is a very different game.

“Different players… a different game.

“We are going to have to play better than last year, that’s for sure, because we know at home Newcastle have been really good.”

Mikel Arteta asked about the goalless draw in January at home to Newcastle United:

“We tried to play the game that we wanted and they wanted a very different game, that is for sure.

“I think we deserved to win that game.

“There are obviously things that I would have done different back then.

“We have to do better to earn the right to win it [on Sunday].”

Mikel Arteta on the injury situation at Arsenal:

Asked about central defender Gabriel who was forced to come off due to injury in the midweek win over Chelsea:

“We will have to see tomorrow [Saturday] how he is but he could not finish that game, so that was a big sign for us.

“We will have to see how he is tomorrow.”

Mikel Arteta asked if any chance of another central defender, Saliba, becoming available again:

“Not a lot of progress.

“He is feeling better every day but he has still not been able to have any activity around the first team, so we don’t expect him to be with us [at Newcastle].

“It is about the healing process.

“Pain-wise and the things he can do now off the pitch, he is in a good place.

“However, we have to build that capacity to have the right impact, the right load and to be in good condition to play for the team.”

Mikel Arteta asked about the possibility of Man City not dropping another point this season:

“If they do, they will deserve to win the league.”

