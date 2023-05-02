Opinion

Michael Owen on race for Premier League top four

With less than four weeks of the season to go, Michael Owen has given his opinion on the race for the Champions League places.

Man City and Arsenal are now mathematically guaranteed to finish top four but the other two places still up for grabs.

However, Michael Owen thinks that this weekend’s results may have sealed ‘the deal’ when it comes to what the final outcome will be.

Michael Owen speaking to Premier League Productions about the race for top four, after this past weekend’s key results:

“I think that the nail is in the coffin for all the teams that are chasing [the top four].

“Liverpool would have been watching [on Sunday afternoon ahead of their game], thinking if we beat Tottenham we can chase them down.

“But with Newcastle United and Manchester United winning [as well], I think that might seal the deal.”

A lot was riding on this past weekend’s matches, with fourth placed Man U at home to Villa in sixth, whilst Liverpool in seventh hosted fifth positioned Tottenham.

Whilst Liverpool managed that last gasp 4-3 victory after having led 3-0, they gained no ground on the main playesr, as Newcastle United won 3-1 against Southampton and Man U scraped past Villa 1-0. Brighton hammering Wolves 6-0.

That leaves the Premier League table looking like this on Tuesday afternoon:

Both Tottenham and Villa can only get a maximum of 66 points now, if they win all four of their remaining matches, that points total surely not enough to make top four.

Which means it is now surely down to four clubs to fill the last two Champions League places, with that quartet having the following matches still left to play:

Newcastle United:

Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Brighton (H), Leicester (H), Chelsea (A)

Man U:

Brighton (A), West Ham (A), Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Chelsea (H), Fulham (H)

Liverpool:

Fulham (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Villa (H), Southampton (A)

Brighton:

Man U (H), Everton (H), Arsenal (A), Newcastle (A), Southampton (H), Man City (H), Villa (A)

Newcastle United and Man U are in pole position on 65 and 63 points respectively.

Brighton can get a potential maximum of 73 points and Liverpool 71 points.

Newcastle United winning three of their last five PL games would guarantee top four.

However, with Brighton playing five of the other six teams in the top seven in their remaining matches, I see it as ultra unlikely that they will win all of their remaining games.

I don’t see Liverpool doing this either, they have rode their luck these last trio of wins and could easily have drawn any or all three of them.

Even if the scousers did win all of their last five, two wins and a draw (or one win and four draws!) would still guarantee NUFC a Champions League place (assuming Brighton didn’t win all of their seven games).

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to the end of the season:

Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Thursday 18 May 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (7.30pm) Sky Sports

Monday 22 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)

