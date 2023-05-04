Opinion

Massive match tonight is first of 20 Premier League fixtures to decide top four and Newcastle United fate

There are 20 Premier League fixtures remaining that will decide Newcastle United’s final fate this season.

The broadcasters must be loving it.

Only 24 days remaining and you still have two clubs at the top fighting out the title, whilst you have five, maybe six, trying to avoid the three relegation places.

As you can see from this updated Premier League table on Thursday morning:

Of course, for Newcastle United and others, it is not titles or relegation that is in our minds, it is filling the final two places in the top four behind Arsenal and Man City, with Champions League qualification the big prize.

Tottenham and Aston Villa are fifth and sixth respectively but can only get 66 points as a maximum, so realistically they are not going to finish in third or fourth now.

So that leaves Liverpool and Brighton as the challengers for the third and fourth spots that Newcastle United and Man U currently hold.

Listed below are the 20 Premier League fixtures that will ultimately decide top four.

The first of the those twenty is played tonight and is massive, it is also a match where Newcastle United can’t lose.

However, it could prove seriously significant for the two clubs set to face each other.

Brighton v Man U at 8pm on Thursday night.

Personally, I think this is a match Brighton have to win, if they are to have any chance of top four.

Even a draw would leave them still 11 points adrift of Man U and 12 behind Newcastle United, with only six games left then for Brighton. The Seagulls really need to drag down Man U at the same time as pulling themselves up. Brighton would be eight points behind Man U and ten adrift of Newcastle United but with a game in hand on both AND still to play NUFC at St James’ Park.

As for Man U, a defeat would leave them only four points clear of Liverpool, though ten Hag’s side with a game in hand.

However, psychologically that would sure to play on their minds, a defeat for Man U would mean only four victories in their last nine PL matches and definitely counting the cost of the two points dropped at Tottenham seven days ago after leading 2-0.

As a Newcastle United fan, I think I would definitely choose a Brighton win (Man U defeat!) tonight, with a draw a close second preference. Newcastle United would then be massive favourites to finish third and more importantly, put Man U most definitely into the position of looking the most vulnerable to Liverpool and/or Brighton.

This must all be great for the neutrals, with the title, top four and relegation still all to play for, with arguably at least 12 clubs in total remaining deep in those respective battles in the next three and a half weeks.

As for myself as a Newcastle United fan, the sooner we settle any remaining nerves the better. Still, the pleasures of worrying about finishing top four are a world away from almost a decade and a half of Mike Ashley and worrying about relegation year in year out.

The 20 Premier League fixtures that will decide who finishes top four:

Brighton v Man U (Thursday 4 May – 8pm)

Liverpool v Brentford (Saturday 6 May – 5.30pm)

Newcastle v Arsenal (Sunday 7 May – 4.30pm)

West Ham v Man U (Sunday 7 May – 7pm)

Brighton v Everton (Monday 8 May – 5.30pm)

Leeds v Newcastle (Saturday 13 May – 12.30pm)

Man U v Wolves (Saturday 13 May – 3pm)

Arsenal v Brighton (Sunday 14 May – 4.30pm)

Leicester v Liverpool (Monday 15 May – 8pm)

Newcastle v Brighton (Thursday 18 May – 7.30pm)

Bournemouth v Man U (Saturday 20 May 3pm)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (Saturday 20 May 3pm)

Brighton v Southampton (Sunday 21 May 2pm)

Newcastle v Leicester (Monday 22 May – 8pm)

Brighton v Man City (Wednesday 24 May – 8pm)

Man U v Chelsea (Thursday 25 May – 8pm)

Aston Villa v Brighton (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Chelsea v Newcastle (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Man U v Fulham (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Southampton v Liverpool (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

