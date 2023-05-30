Opinion

Massadio Haidara and Newcastle United set for reunion? A remarkable story

What a remarkable story for Massadio Haidara.

He spent five and a half years with Newcastle United and I think he was very unlucky, especially with injuries.

Back in January 2013, Massadio Haidara was one of the five French players signed in that very bizarre transfer window.

Signed from Nancy for £2m, injuries and fitness issues contributed to him only starting 23 Premier League games in total for Newcastle United.

Speaking of bad luck… Massadio Haidara was also the victim of arguably the very worst decision of all time by a referee and other matchday officials. In an away game at Wigan on 17 March 2013, Haidara replaced an injured Debuchy on 14 minutes and then only 13 minutes later was stretchered off himself. A horrific assault, not challenge, from Callum McManaman on Massadio Haidara saw Mark Halsey not even give a free-kick, never mind the red card that was so obvious.

Years later Halsey did own up to his astonishing poor decision making on that incident.

Moving swiftly to the present day and far happier times for Massadio Haidara.

The former NUFC player now looking forward to a potential reunion with Newcastle United.

Now aged 30, Haidara joined Lens in summer 2018 and in 2019/20 helped them get promoted to the French top tier.

Even better, this season Lens launched a serious title challenge, only very late in the season did it become impossible for them to catch PSG.

This Saturday Lens and Massadio Haidara end their season away at Auxerre, four points adrift of PSG but eight points clear of Marseille in third.

Massadio Haidara and his teammates could now face Newcastle United in the 2023/24 Champions League competition.

Massadio Haidara has been in great form, appearing in 35 of the 37 Ligue 1 games so far this season, 16 starts and 19 sub appearances.

Good luck to the former Newcastle player and his club next season, apart from of course if / when Lens are up against NUFC..

Earlier this season, Lens rewarded the ex-Newcastle player with a new contract taking Massadio Haidar up to summer 2025.

Lens official announcement on Massadio Haidara contract – 28 December 2022:

A member of the blood and gold family for five seasons (119 games in official competitions), Massadio Haidara is one of the current players in the artesian locker room with the greatest longevity at Racing Club de Lens. Versatile and tireless worker of a jovial nature, the 30-year-old defender is undoubtedly one of the guarantors of Lens values. While his contract was to end at the end of the season, the Malian international extends until 2025!

Massadio Haïdara arrives in Artois in July 2018. Held back by several physical glitches which kept him away from the pitch in the colors of Newcastle United, the full-back is looking for playing time. Within an ambitious artesian workforce, he is launched in the Ligue 2 bath by Philippe Montanier on the first day of the championship against US Orléans (0-2 victory). Already, his experience at the highest level and his calm are assets for the eleven. A week later, he met the Lensois public during the reception of Red Star (1-0 victory) and signed a successful performance. The native of Trappes then established himself as an indisputable holder and took part in 36 meetings in all competitions. His story in Blood and Gold is launched.

Massadio Haïdara toujours plus lensois ❤️💛 Fort de ses 119 matchs sous les couleurs sang et or, le défenseur @MassadioHaidara confirme sa fidélité au Racing en prolongeant l’aventure jusqu’en 2025. ▶️ https://t.co/Xqkjf8DaeR#Haidara2025 #FierDEtreLensois pic.twitter.com/nYNKSR8Gc6 — Racing Club de Lens (@RCLens) December 28, 2022

The convincing performances of the former Nancy did not go unnoticed and caught the eye of the Malian coach. In March 2019, “Sadio” honors the first of his 14 selections with the Eagles of Mali. For his second year with Racing, Massadio Haïdara stands out for his defensive solidity and his efforts. Robust and offensive in his lane, he is decisive with a goal and four assists. Thus, it largely contributes to the Lensois’ comeback in Ligue 1 in 2020.

EXAMPLE OF RELIABILITY

More mature and with a hundred additional matches in the legs, he finds the elite he had known seven years earlier in Nancy. If he has a more defensive than offensive profile, Massadio Haidara uses his adaptability to meet Franck Haise’s demands. Endowed with a large volume of play, he works tirelessly to be able to evolve as a left piston, a position he had only very little occupied before his arrival in Lens.

Appearing in 14 of the 15 Ligue 1 days this season, the Malian has proven reliable. His state of mind and his sense of the collective make him a real team player. A symbol of his versatility, the left-hander perfectly fulfilled the role of right central defender during Jonathan Gradit’s injury. Renowned for his defensive rigor, he is the Lensois who has made the most interceptions (24) and the second who has won the most aerial duels (20) this season. These fine performances earned him the compliments of his coach: “Massadio is a reliable player, who trains well and has an exceptional state of mind. »

From the top of his five seasons in Sang et Or and like Jean-Louis Leca , who also packed his bags at La Gaillette in 2018, Massadio Haidara is extending his commitment under the colors of Lens. With this new proof of confidence, RC Lens confirms its desire to continue its history with this player who participated in its return to the fore.

Arnaud Pouille – Managing Director :

“The extension of Massadio Haidara is part of a logic of continuity and illustrates our mutual attachment. Massadio arrived at the club in July 2018 and has established himself as both a sporting sure bet and also one of the wise men of the group. Exemplary and team-oriented, he is always present on the pitch and is very valuable in the locker room by sharing his experience in the Premier League and in the Mali selection in particular. Massadio embodies this Racing spirit that we want to see continue, with well over 100 matches in Blood and Gold, he is undoubtedly one of the basic men of the artesian revival.”

