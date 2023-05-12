News

Mark Lawrenson has his say on the Newcastle United situation

Mark Lawrenson has been talking about Newcastle United.

The former BBC Sport pundit looking at the NUFC situation with now only 16 days to go until the end of the season.

Mark Lawrenson declaring ‘I think Newcastle will win this as they need to get back on the horse.’

I wouldn’t disagree with that.

The ‘horse’ of winning has seen Newcastle United win eight of their last ten games.

The only two exceptions these past couple of months were that defeat away at Villa, when Aston Villa were at the peak of their powers, high on confidence and momentum they’d won six and drawn the other one of their previous seven Premier League games, then played really well against NUFC. Whilst the other exception of course was that feisty defeat to title chasing Arsenal, Newcastle failing to take their chances and hitting the woodwork twice.

Interesting I think to look at this current Premier League table ahead of the game at Elland Road:

Just have a look at what Newcastle United have done to the clubs in the bottom six when playing them on their own turf.

West Ham 1 Newcastle 5

Forest 1 Newcastle 2

Everton 1 Newcastle 4

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4

Eddie Howe’s side absolutely ruthless when playing on the road at the relegation strugglers, five wins out of five with a massive 18 goals scored and only four conceded.

I think very likely that part of this is that when the weaker sides have played at home, it has absolutely suited Newcastle. These teams in front of their own fans needing to come out and try to play a bit rather than just defend, then setting it up perfectly for NUFC to play their way through them.

Even though Sam Allardyce is now their manager for a few weeks, I can’t see Leeds being any different, with three games to go they probably need to win two of them to stand a decent chance of survival, so they can’t really play for a draw.

Mark Lawrenson speaking to Paddy Power:

“Although Leeds were alright against Manchester City they could have conceded six to be honest.

“It’s Sam Allardyce’s first game at home but I think Newcastle will win this as they need to get back on the horse.

“Prediction: Leeds 0 Newcastle 2”

I think Mark Lawrenson is being very generous to Sam Allardyce and Leeds, Haaland alone could / should have had six goals last weekend. Leeds hardly got out of their own half and fluked a late goal with their first serious effort on goal, the expected goals stats showed Man City with a rating more than 20 times higher than the Leeds one!

Leeds have conceded 20 goals in their last six matches and the only point they picked up in that time was against relegation rivals Leicester.

If Newcastle United can play to their usual levels, they will be winning on Saturday against Leeds United.

