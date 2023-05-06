News

Mark Lawrenson has his say about Newcastle United situation

Mark Lawrenson has been talking about Newcastle United.

The former BBC Sport pundit looking at the NUFC situation with now only 22 days to go until the end of the season.

Mark Lawrenson declaring ‘Defensively, Newcastle have been very, very good this season. They also have a very strong home record – only Liverpool have won at St James’ Park all season. Teams find it difficult to go and play there.’

I wouldn’t disagree with any of that.

Newcastle United have conceded the lowest number of goals in the Premier League this season, only 27 in 33 PL games. Man City have conceded three more ahead of this weekend’s matches and then the next lowest has conceded 11 more than NUFC.

Mark Lawrenson also correct about only Liverpool winning at St James’ Park this season. Indeed, Liverpool are the only visitors to win in the Premier League at St James’ Park since 19 December 2021 AND in the entire time Eddie Howe has been in the NUFC job, only Man City and Liverpool have won at SJP in the league.

Mark Lawrenson speaking to Paddy Power:

“I just have a feeling that this game has 1-1 written all over it.

“Defensively, Newcastle have been very, very good this season.

“They also have a very strong home record – only Liverpool have won at St James’ Park all season.

“Teams find it difficult to go and play there.

“Arsenal in their last few games have been conceding goals.

“They’ve got ahead in games and been hauled back, so I can see this being quite tight and it finishing as a score draw.

“Prediction – Newcastle 1 Arsenal 1”

Arsenal haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last seven PL matches and Newcastle United in their last six, so fair to say that any neutral would expect a goal or more at both ends on Sunday, based on recent results.

Newcastle United have scored 26 goals in their most recent nine PL games, Arsenal 25 goals in their last nine.

No wonder nobody, including Mark Lawrenson, is tipping this to be a goalless draw like the match at The Emirates in January!

In terms of recent form though, Newcastle United come into this full of confidence after eight wins in nine, whilst Arsenal failed to win any of four matches until they rolled over a feeble Chelsea in midweek.

An interesting match in prospect on Sunday…

