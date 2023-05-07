Opinion

Manchester United to the rescue after Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

A huge match for Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, up against second placed Arsenal at St James’ Park.

Newcastle with a lot of really good chances but failing to take them, a post coming to Arsenal’s rescue as well early in each half.

The visitors playing well though and creating plenty of chances of their own, some class saves by Nick Pope but two that he had no chance with.

Since the final whistle went on Newcastle’s 3-1 win over Southampton, Liverpool had won three matches and Brighton had beaten Manchester United.

Sunday night seeing Manchester United to the rescue for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United.

A feeble performance at West Ham and David de Gea blunder gifting the Hammers their winner.

This ensures it is Newcastle United who stay in pole position to finish third.

The Premier League table now after Sunday’s matches:

Manchester United looking the most vulnerable of the top four, if Brighton or Liverpool are to spring a surprise in these final three weeks of the season.

Today’s St James’ Park result was Eddie Howe’s second defeat in these last ten games, having won eight of them.

Erik ten Hag must be concerned though, today’s 1-0 defeat at West Ham meaning that Manchester United have now won only four of their last ten matches, have lost their last two games and haven’t scored a goal for over four hours of play.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 – Sunday 7 May 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Arsenal:

Odegaard 14, Schar OG 71

Possession was Arsenal 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Arsenal 10 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Arsenal 6 Newcastle 5

Corners were Arsenal 4 Newcastle 9

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 82), Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 81), Murphy (Almiron 65), Willock (ASM 78), Isak, Wilson (Gordon 78)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Manquillo

