Opinion

Manchester United result has summed up just why Newcastle’s draw at Leeds so important

Manchester United kicked off at 3pm on Saturday.

Taking on a Wolves side with nothing to play for, having pulled themselves away from the relegation zone in recent weeks.

Nevertheless, Wolves had more (52%) possession and Manchester never looking that safe despite a first half goal from Martial, until finally in the fourth minute of added time, Garnacho added the second to ensure the win.

For me, this result has just perfectly summed up just how massive that result was earlier for Newcastle United.

Yes the team weren’t at their very best and yes it wasn’t the win we had all hoped for BUT it was still a point.

Indeed, despite a lot of negativity and doom and gloom from some Newcastle fans, I think this is a point NUFC would have never emerged with from this game, certainly not since the days of Sir Bobby and KK before him.

It wasn’t that Leeds were great BUT they battled away and got the breaks, an early goal where the cross took a deflection and that meant the ball fell between our two central defenders for a free header. Pope a great save but could do nothing with the Ayling follow up.

These are the six Premier League matches this afternoon and then how the table looks now on Saturday night:

Leeds United 2 Newcastle United 2

Aston Villa 2 Spurs 1

Chelsea 2 Forest 2

Crystal Palace 2 Bournemouth 0

Manchester United 2 Wolves 0

Southampton 0 Fulham 2

Updated Premier League table:

As you can see, Newcastle United still in third, ahead of Manchester United on goal difference (an advantage of 22 goals!).

Without that point at Elland Road, Newcastle United would have fallen to fourth, a point behind Manchester United with three games each to play.

That point against Leeds also ensures that at the very worst, Newcastle will be still at least one point ahead of Liverpool and with a game in hand, even if the scousers win at Leicester on Monday night.

If NUFC had lost, Liverpool would have gone level on points if winning at the King Power.

Even worse, if Newcastle had instead lost by a goal or two to Leeds, then I wouldn’t have then ruled out completely Liverpool winning by five or six at Leicester. That is the way these things often happen, one bit of bad luck followed by far worse.

The Foxes are looking so feeble at the moment, I could easily see them getting hammered by any number of teams.

Imagine that scenario (Newcastle had lost by one or two and Liverpool win by five or six), Newcastle United could even have dropped to fifth on Monday night. Just imagine what a bad blow that would have been psychologically!

Some Newcastle fans have repeatedly moaned about the number of draws this season, as some massive negative. The fact that NUFC have now drawn 12, whilst Man U only six, Liverpool eight etc etc.

The reality is that draws like today could end up being the difference between top four or not.

Draws such as at Leeds, Arsenal, Brighton, Man U, the same at the likes of Wolves and Bournemouth when going behind.

A massive result at home to Man City, even if leading 3-1 at one point.

Trailing to Bournemouth at home but got a point.

Manchester United and Liverpool have both lost nine games each this season, if either / both of them had turned four of their defeats into draws, then things would look very differently for Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe and his players have got real character and that showed through today atter what proved to be a tricky opening half hour. That should be celebrated.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 13 May 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 31 pen, 69 pen

Leeds:

Ayling 7 Kristensen 79, Firpo red card 90+1

(stats in brackets are at half-time)

Possession was Leeds 37% (32%) Newcastle 63% (69%)

Total shots were Leeds 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (8)

Shots on target were Leeds 4 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Leeds 2 (1) Newcastle 6 (2)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Crowd: 36,955 (NUFC 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Gordon 73), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak, Wilson (ASM 73)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Manquillo, Targett, Murphy

