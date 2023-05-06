Opinion

Manchester United flat-track bullies? Further proof with this comparison to Newcastle United

An interesting comparison between Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Only a quarter of the season remaining and comparing some key results.

Specifically, how the two teams have competed away from home.

This is how the Premier League table looks on Saturday (6 May 2023) morning:

Interesting to look at how Manchester United and Newcastle United have done on the road against the top teams in the division.

Some interesting facts emerging…

Newcastle United Premier League results away from home against clubs currently (morning of 6 May 2023) top nine in the table:

Man City 2 Newcastle 0

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0

Man U 0 Newcastle 0

Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1

Brighton 0 Newcastle 0

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2

Played 8 Won 2 Drawn 3 Lost 3 Points 9

Goals Scored 5 Goals Conceded 9 Clean Sheets 3

Manchester United Premier League results away from home against clubs currently (morning of 6 May 2023) top nine in the table:

Man City 6 Man U 3

Arsenal 3 Man U 2

Newcastle 2 Man U 0

Liverpool 7 Man U 0

Brighton 1 Man U 0

Tottenham 2 Man U 2

Aston Villa 3 Man U 1

Brentford 4 Man U 0

Played 8 Won 0 Drawn 1 Lost 7 Points 1

Goals Scored 8 Goals Conceded 28 Clean Sheets 0

The question has to be asked, are Manchester United flat-track bullies?

Not only have they lost all but one of their eight away games played against sides who are currently top nine, they have taken some heavy hammerings.

The 28 goals Manchester United have conceded in just these eight away matches, is one more goal than Newcastle United have conceded in ALL of their 33 home and away PL matches this season!

In sharp contrast, flat-track bullies Manchester United have picked up 23 points from a possible 27 in their nine away games against Premier League clubs occupying places outside the top nine. Their record against them is Played 9 Won 7 Drawn 2 Lost 0 Goals Scored 13 Goals Conceded 4.

Erik ten Hag’s side have clung on to a top four spot thanks to winning against the weaker sides away from home, whilst failing miserably when visiting the better teams. Indeed, they couldn’t even finish off a currently woeful Tottenham side despite going two goals up and cruising.

As Thursday’s game sums up when losing to Brighton, obviously it isn’t just a setback for Manchester United when losing these away matches against the better teams, it also means that the likes of Newcastle United, Liverpool and Brighton have also picked up three points in these games when Man U have visited.

No doubt Erik ten Hag relieved that none of his side’s five remaining matches, home and away, are against any opposition currently higher than twelfth in the table. Can the flat-track bullies crawl over the top four finishing line thanks to adding more points against the strugglers?

With only four wins in their last nine Premier League games, Manchester United now nervously looking over their shoulder.

