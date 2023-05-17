Opinion

Manchester United and Newcastle United – Very bizarre media coverage here

Manchester United and Newcastle United are at the business end of the season.

Both clubs with three matches each remaining.

Newcastle United and Manchester United knowing that if they win two of their three games, that will guarantee a place in the top four and Champions League qualification.

This is how the Premier League table looks with only 11 days to go until the end of the season:

As you can see, Newcastle United and Manchester United level on 66 points but NUFC a massive 22 goals advantage when it comes to GD.

What I have found bizarre in so much I am reading and hearing now, is what is being said in the media about the situations now at the two clubs, in their battle to finish top four, with Liverpool and Brighton hoping for slip ups and a potential chance to take advantage.

The message I am hearing constantly from journalists, pundits, presenters, commentators etc is that it is supposedly advantage Manchester United because Newcastle United have now hit a dip in form. With for example Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher going down this route on Sky Sports.

As so often happens in the media these days, is that the ‘analysis’ is a little short on facts.

These are the most recent five Newcastle United results:

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1

Everton 1 Newcastle 4

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2

These are the most recent five Manchester United results:

Tottenham 2 Man U 2

Man U 1 Villa 0

Brighton 1 Man U 0

West Ham 1 Man U 0

Man U 2 Wolves 0

So Manchester United have picked up three less points these last five matches than Newcastle United, yet it is Eddie Howe’s side who are supposedly hitting poor form and Erik ten Hag’s team who are doing just fine???

Manchester United have lost two of their last three matches and they didn’t score a goal in either of them, plus one was against a then relegation threatened West Ham (who Newcastle hammered 5-1 last month).

You also have the fact that Newcastle United trounced Tottenham 6-1, whilst Manchester United played them four days later and went 2-0 up, yet spectacularly collapsed and only got a point.

Newcastle United should have got all three points at Elland Road but in the final analysis, only a cruel deflection prevented that after NUFC showed all the character and resilience you want to see in this Premier League top four battle, to come back from a goal down and get into a winning position. Plus, NUFC’s one defeat in this run of games was against a title chasing Arsenal who had all the fine margins falling in their favour.

If anybody wants to take the form back further, in their last 11 PL games, Newcastle United have picked up 25 points and Manchester United 17…

Anything could happen in this final run-in, with 11 games (see below) involving Newcastle United, Manchester United, Liverpool and Brighton that will decide it.

As I said earlier, it is of course still very much in the hands of the two clubs in third and fourth, it doesn’t matter what Liverpool and Brighton do, if Newcastle United and Manchester United both win two matches each.

When it comes to which of the two is most likely to slip up, if it does happen, then it isn’t NUFC complacency to say that Manchester United are the more likely of the two. That is what the recent results and performances tell you.

Plus, if you needed reminding, it is only last month when Manchester United tried to waste time from the very first whistle and didn’t get a kick, as they were very lucky to only lose 2-0 at St James’ Park to Newcastle United.

The 11 Premier League fixtures that will decide who finishes Premier League top four:

Newcastle v Brighton (Thursday 18 May – 7.30pm)

Bournemouth v Man U (Saturday 20 May 3pm)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (Saturday 20 May 3pm)

Brighton v Southampton (Sunday 21 May 2pm)

Newcastle v Leicester (Monday 22 May – 8pm)

Brighton v Man City (Wednesday 24 May – 8pm)

Man U v Chelsea (Thursday 25 May – 8pm)

Aston Villa v Brighton (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Chelsea v Newcastle (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Man U v Fulham (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Southampton v Liverpool (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

