Liverpool with latest twist – Newcastle United watching on

Liverpool were the focus of attention.

Less than two weeks to go until all the big Premier League situations are decided.

Monday night was Premier League top four in focus and Liverpool with another twist.

Leicester have been woeful, only one win in their last thirteen Premier League games, losing nine of them.

Early on last night they showed some faint early promise of upsetting the expected result but very quickly any optimism was swept away, two first half goals in three minutes from Curtis Jones ending any Newcastle United hopes of the Foxes springing a surprise.

Alexander-Arnold scored a third on 71 minutes and by that point the King Power was looking as empty of fans, as the team was empty of enthusiasm for the cause.

Liverpool dominating the game but only five efforts on target, scoring with three of them.

The newly updated Premier League table on Tuesday 15 May 2023:

That point at Leeds now looking ever more valuable for Newcastle United, keeping Eddie Howe’s side third in the table and a massive 22 goals advantage on GD with Man U, more importantly, still a point clear of Liverpool rather than level on points.

So how have the punters and bookies reacted to these results when it comes to expectations of the Premier League top four placings?

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available (Tuesday 16 May) from the various bookies for this 2022/23 season (with in brackets, the odds for each back on Monday 15 May, before this Liverpool result):

Finish Premier League top four:

No offers Arsenal (No offers)

No offers Man City (No offers)

1/6 Man U (1/7)

1/4 Newcastle United (1/6)

7/5 Liverpool (9/4)

33/1 Brighton (33/1)

Focus now shifts on to Newcastle United where the Premier League top four race is concerned.

Thursday night it is the game in hand NUFC have over Liverpool.

A win for Eddie Howe’s side would ensure Brighton can’t catch than AND put Newcastle United four points clear (and a GD advantage of at least five goals) of Liverpool, with two matches each left to play.

The 11 Premier League fixtures that will decide who finishes Premier League top four:

Newcastle v Brighton (Thursday 18 May – 7.30pm)

Bournemouth v Man U (Saturday 20 May 3pm)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (Saturday 20 May 3pm)

Brighton v Southampton (Sunday 21 May 2pm)

Newcastle v Leicester (Monday 22 May – 8pm)

Brighton v Man City (Wednesday 24 May – 8pm)

Man U v Chelsea (Thursday 25 May – 8pm)

Aston Villa v Brighton (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Chelsea v Newcastle (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Man U v Fulham (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Southampton v Liverpool (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

