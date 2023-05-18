Opinion

Liverpool in role reversal with Newcastle United

I was sat in the garden on Wednesday morning, basking in the spring sun and also basking in the pleasurable thoughts of Tuesday night’s result. No, not the Milan derby, the other match played on Tuesday night, at Kenilworth Road.

I then started to think about the Newcastle United end of season run in.

It got me thinking, what if the roles were reversed and Newcastle United were chasing Liverpool for a Champions League place and we had each other’s fixtures?

Lets take the Brighton game first, as this would be the one we would be hoping for a slip up to take place in.

Seriously, they are playing a team who lost 1-5 at home to Everton and yes, who beat Arsenal, but with what was a flattering scoreline. As after Brighton got the first goal, Arsenal seemed to lose their heads and tried desperately to equalise, leaving gaps which De Zerbi’s side exploited for two more late goals.

So we would be hoping for a draw between Liverpool and Brighton, whilst a defeat for the scousers would be massive for our chances… but would it be that massive? They could lose to Brighton and still with the luxury of having two more games where they could guarantee a Champions League place!

Their next game would be Leicester, again another home fixture and suffice to say, if they can’t win this one they don’t deserve CL football, so we would write it off as a home win and on to their last game of Chelsea away.

Normally, under most circumstances, a hard match for any team but this current Chelsea team have had a terrible season, not playing well at all and having nothing to play for, I’m sure they would already be “on the beach” before that game, so we would put that down as an away win for Liverpool.

To sum it up, they would have the luxury of being able to lose one game and still finish above us and also, they could draw two games and just win one and if we didn’t improve our goal difference enough, they will still finish above us.

So I don’t believe we would rate our chances very highly if our situation was swapped with Liverpool, especially if we had a home game against a difficult to beat Aston Villa side on Saturday!

Looking at it from a different point view, I feel fully confident that Newcastle United will be playing in the Champions League next season.

HTL

