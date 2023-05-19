Opinion

Liverpool fans comments on catching Newcastle United and finishing Premier League top four

Interesting to see what Liverpool fans have been saying about Newcastle United.

Specifically, their chances of catching NUFC and finishing in the top four.

Liverpool fans dreaming of Champions League football next season.

The comments below from their LFC REDS message board, both before AND after the Newcastle v Brighton match.

AHEAD OF NEWCASTLE v BRIGHTON:

‘I can see both Brighton and Chelsea getting at least a draw against Newcastle..Let’s face it Newcastle are nothing special.’

‘Yea, Im defo more hopeful of the geordies dropping points over the mancs, but who knows, be funny if they both lost thier games and us and brighton catch them.’

‘I see MacAllister wants to go to a Champions league club…Well score a hat-rick against Newcastle, that might get you to the promised land. I know we’re all buzzing due to the renaissance of form over the past month or so, getting 4th would feel like a trophy.’

‘Haha that would be class.’

‘I think that Leicester could get something from the Newcastle game. They were generally awful against us but they defended ok for the first 20mins. They need to win or draw the game against Newcastle to have any realistic chance of staying in PL. Get the first goal and maybe it can go their way.’

‘I will show my backside at Townclock if they get anything they are down and out and already resigned to championship football and no way they get anything up there.’

‘Newcastle win Thursdy its over just got to hope Brighton can get at least a point .it will be bouncing up.there which is my worry. Utd poor away but can’t see Bournemouth doing much unless it’s their last home game but otherwise nothing to play for . Reckon though if Brighton can nick something we are massively in it providing we do our bit.’

‘One thing we have in our favour is nerves, especially with Newcastle.

They haven’t been in this situation for 20 years or so and could easily bottle it like Arsenal did for the League for similar reasons. And should they fail to win on Thursday, we could be in the top four before they play again which could knock them psychologically.’

‘The way this season has played out you wouldn’t be surprised to see both Utd’s lose all their games…..and us lose both of ours.’

‘If Manchester United win against both Bournemouth and Fulham that puts them out of reach for us unfortunately, best hope is on Newcastle dropping points in games, they have the tougher games coming up.’

‘We need either of them to drop 4 points minimum from 3 games.

Ideally the Geordies to lose against Brighton.’

‘It’s extremely unlikely that Brighton will do us a favour tomorrow I fully expect Newcastle to win.

If we win our two remaining games I dont think a post mortem is needed just strengthen.’

‘Brightons form is better than mancs & newcastle past couple of months.

They need a win or 2 to secure top 6.

Im sure they will be well up for it tmrw evening.’

‘If Newcastle lose against Brighton tomorrow, then I’ll start properly believing.’

‘Brighton is probably the one game I’d expect it to be hard fought.

They are pushing for Europa League and in better form than United and Newcastle.’

‘Asking a lot to get top 4. Even for us to beat Villa at home is tough. They are a good side these days and it could be very difficult.

All we can do now is win and hope, but its an outside chance.’

‘I wont watch the game or listen just turn on at 10pm crossing my fingers for a result for Brighton even a Draw wouldnt be awful.’

AFTER NEWCASTLE 4 BRIGHTON 1

‘We’re not catching Newcastle now, they’re 4-1 up v Brighton tonight, need Utd to slip up again.’

‘Europa it is then

It’s a great chance to get cl footy incase we struggle again like this season

Eventually top 5 will get cl footy from 24/25 season as pl clubs generally are near the end stages all the time

Hopefully we can win it to secure cl footy and the start of the Europa will be a good time to give fringe players a good run in whilst resting the big hitters for the league.’

‘It was exciting while it lasted.’

‘Yeah Brighton give it a decent go esp in the second half but just couldn’t get a grip or create serious chances. Clutching at straws now.’

‘We need our pal Lampard to get a result against Newcastle or United AND win all our games.

Yea. theres no hope.’

‘We can’t complain about Brighton’ s team selection, we have to look at ourselves.’

‘Yeah, Brighton were pretty poor bar a couple of seperate moments.

The two team I so wanted them to beat, Newcastle and Bitters, they never turned up, but they ripped Arsenal to bits.’

‘Can’t be turning up for a quarter of a season and be expecting to finish in the top four. Bar a post World Cup blip, Newcastle have been better than us this season and thoroughly deserve to finish above us. And United might sh.. the bed against good teams but they have an excellent record against the weaker teams which is why they deserve it too. There was a small opportunity to save ourselves after the United win but 2 points from a possible 12 straight after killed it really.

Got to take our medicine and move on. Need the owners to actually stump up some cash, Klopp and co need to be doing better and so do the players we already have to get us back on track next season. I know a lot of people look down on the Europa League but they are opportunities there for us. A chance for the fringe players and kids to impress in the group stages and then hopefully we can have a crack at winning it after Christmas. All four teams above us will spend big this summer so having an extra opportunity to get back into the CL (and win a European trophy too!) could be important.’

‘The Champions League revamp will happen in season 24/25 and it will be 36 club LEAGUE. Clubs will get 8 games in this LEAGUE and the top 8 will progress to the knockout stage. The other 28 clubs will compete in a 2 leg play off to progress.

As I say the group stages as they are now will be scrapped and all 36 clubs will form a LEAGUE but each club will only play 8 games and these will be arranged by drawing out of ‘pots’..

Sounds like a Euro League by the back door to me. The ‘pots’ can be figured in such a way that the bigger clubs will play each other. Bit of a suck it and see approach.’

‘No doubt about the last part. UEFA’s problem with the Super League wasn’t the concept, it was that they weren’t getting the gravy from it.’

