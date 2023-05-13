Opinion

Liverpool fan explains why they think they will take Champions League place off Newcastle United

Any Liverpool fan will be feeling a lot more optimistic than they did less than four weeks ago.

It looked a hopeless cause back then.

Any hopes of qualifying for the Champions League seemingly crushed when hammered 6-2 on aggregate by Real Madrid back in February / March in the last 16 of this season’s competition.

This is how the Premier League table looked on the morning of 17 April 2023:

This is how it now looks this morning (13 May 2023):

As you can see, only 26 days ago a Liverpool fan looking at the table would have seen their team in eighth, 12 points behind Newcastle United and 15 points adrift of Man U.

Liverpool now fifth, three points behind Newcastle United and only one point adrift of Man U.

In these past 26 days, Liverpool have carried massive luck and had many a helping hand from match officials, even more than usual. Winning all six matches, the last five of them by a single goal.

In that same period of time, Newcastle United have won against Tottenham, Everton and Southampton but lost to Arsenal. Whilst Man U have won against Villa, drawn against Tottenham (after Man U had led 2-0) and then lost to both Brighton and West Ham – failing to score a goal in these last two.

Liverpool having played two games more than the other pair but regardless of that, the scousers have closed 14 points nearer to Man U and nine points closer to Newcastle United.

Chloe Bloxam from Redmen TV talking to BBC Radio Merseyside:

“Newcastle’s fixtures on paper look a lot harder than Manchester United’s.

“It’s going to be hard for Liverpool to keep up with them.

“Liverpool just have to keep focusing on themselves and keep applying pressure.

“We have seen what pressure can do.

“Leicester missed the top four a few years ago to Chelsea because they couldn’t handle the pressure.

“I hope that happens to [Man] United, who look like they are running out of steam and they have a cup final to look forward to, which hopefully they focus too much on and get a bit complacent.

“They have players injured, so hopefully they start to look a bit exhausted.

“As for Newcastle, you have to hope the fact they haven’t been in this situation before – from any of the players to Eddie Howe, who hasn’t been in this situation.

“He has had relegation battles and staying up but a top-four race is a lot of pressure.”

No complacency but the fact remains that in this top four run in, Newcastle have picked up 24 points from a possible 30 and Liverpool 20, Man U only 14.

The two defeats in that time for Newcastle were up against Villa and Arsenal who both arguably played the best they have all season. They won the two matches rather than NUFC losing them.

For Eddie Howe, of course this is the first time he has been in this position BUT it is also the first time he has had a platform to be competing for top four, not like he has failed before. As for pressure…saving Bournemouth from dropping into non-league and then getting them promoted all the way from League Two to the Premier League, that takes some doing. Whilst if taking over Newcastle United in November 2021, with the mess the club was in, if that isn’t having to handle pressure then I don’t know what is.

As for the players, whilst Newcastle United have a lot of younger players, they also have players with experience.

All four seasons he was at the club, Kieran Trippier finished top four with Tottenham every year, then in the two full seasons with Atletico Madrid they were third and then champions.

Fabian Schar was with Hoffenheim when they finished fourth in the Bundesliga in 2016/17.

Joelinton was playing Champions League football for Hoffenheim when he was aged 22.

Sven Botman signed for Lille as a 20 year old and a key player in his first season, helped them shock PSG and win Ligue 1. Then aged 21 was playing Champions League football the next season.

Bruno Guimaraes playing for Lyon as they finished top four in Ligue 1 in 2020/21, Bruno played both Champions League and Europa League football for the French club.

As a young player, ASM played Champions League and Europa League football for Nice.

Alexander Isak finished top six in La Liga with Real Sociedad all of the three seasons he was there.

Newcastle United have proved to be the very best team at handling the run-in pressure so far, they just need to keep on what they are doing.

For any Liverpool fan, hopefully after this weekend, any dream they still have of top four will fingers crossed, be only concentrated on Man U.

