Opinion

Liverpool and Newcastle United with very different experiences of VAR this season – There are major issues

This has obviously been a season where VAR has made quite a few headlines and frequently for all the wrong reasons.

Like most fans, I hoped it would stop mistakes being made and create a level playing field for all the teams, not just the top teams who always seem to get “lucky” with decisions.

It takes a lot to beat the very different experiences for example, that Newcastle United and Liverpool have endured / enjoyed this season.

To me, VAR would / should have spotted the Ashley Young handball against Newcastle United and it would / should have made Mo Salah stay on his feet, or get sent off, for diving every game, to name but two things….

With VAR, the lines get drawn and a decision is made about a player being offside or not. Generally, there’s not much to argue about as the lines are there for all to see.

However, my point is this: who presses the button to freeze the image before the lines are drawn?

Consider this. Usain Bolt runs 100m in 10 seconds. So that’s 10m every second. Let’s take that down a notch as the manyoo supporting Bolt doesn’t play for us.

Let’s look at Alexander Isak for sake of argument and imagine he can cover 6m in a second. That’s not too fast and is reasonable. So that equates to 3m every half a second. So that’s 1.5m every quarter of a second. Now to me, 1.5m is a big distance to be offside and would be pretty easy to spot.

So bearing that in mind, look at the manyoo goal in the League Cup final against Newcastle United. The bloke was onside by a few inches.

Or look at the Alexander Isak goal given offside against media darlings LiVARpool at Anfield, offside by a small margin.

So then let’s look at the physics of kicking the ball.

As the foot strikes the ball, the ball will compress, before regaining shape and taking on the force and direction from the foot / head etc.

So when exactly is this freeze frame taken?

I’ve already stated that a fraction of a second can equate to almost 1.5m.

This is my point and this is why I don’t mind the lines being drawn but I’m just as interested in when the freeze button is pressed.

You show me the Isak second goal as offside and I’ll show you it as onside, both with apparently the same kick of the ball.

