Liam Rosenior goes public with Karl Darlow situation

Karl Darlow still has two years left on his Newcastle United contract but clearly needs to find another club on a permanent basis.

The 32 year old went out on loan in January to Hull City.

This followed the early return of Martin Dubravka from his own loan spell at Manchester United.

Dubravka becoming the back up to number one Nick Pope, with Karl Darlow facing the fact he would have no place now in the NUFC matchday squads.

Karl Darlow started 12 Championship games on loan, keeping five clean sheets and Hull losing only three of those dozen matches.

Now Hull City have gone public with their determination to land the NUFC keeper on a permanent basis.

With only eight league starts for Newcastle United these past 27 months, Karl Darlow definitely needs to move on to get regular football.

Liam Rosenior talking to Hull Live:

“Karl Darlow is a target [for the summer transfer window].

“I had a great conversation with Karl.

“Karl is loving it here and he understands why I gave Matty Ingram his chance (at Luton).

“I try to reward the players who deserve it and Matty has given the club great service this season. He has had a frustrating time of it but he deserved to play the game.

“Karl Darlow knows what I think of him.

“I want him here in the long-term and hopefully we can get something done [this summer transfer window].”

