Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans (and odd Celtic visitor) have their say

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag, as Newcastle United fans debate the various issues affecting our club.

Whether it is events on or off the pitch, always plenty to talk about.

Newcastle United fans with the latest collection of opinions below, plus the odd visitor from elsewhere…

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United

Dear Mag,

Just to lend support to the article on Newcastle United one week, Sunderland the next.

I went to school in Jarrow from the mid-60s to the early-70s.

At the school, there was a fairly even split of Sunderland and Newcastle fans, so you had friends who were Sunderland fans and friends who were Newcastle fans, so groups of friends went to Roker one week and St James the next.

One of the contributing factors in those days was that it was only the equivalent of 5p for a schoolboy to get in to the match.

Regards

EB

Dear Mag,

Sorry to point this out.

It’s just that after reading the ‘Newcastle United would be the lucky Trotters’ article, I felt obliged to point out that when Del, Rodney and the rest of the family walked into the Nags Head, Mike didn’t start the slow clap, it was Denzil

Yours

kentoon 66

PS Keep on writing the interesting articles, I love reading them.

Dear Mag,

You heard it here first.

Just made this up for a podcast tonight! It was well received.

Hope we sign him!

#Super-Milinkovic-Savic-midfield-and-ferocious.

Opposition s… their pants and find they cannit focus.

If you sing it loud enough you really do support us.

Super-Milinkovic-Savic-midfield-and-ferocious.

Um-diddle-iddle-iddle. Um-diddle-eye!

Um-diddle-iddle-iddle. Um-diddle-eye!#

HTL

Derek

Dear Mag,

Man United, City, Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, a cosy little cabal of self-interest that got together with some of their equally greedy European chums, to come up with the European Super League not that long ago.

The idea of which was to ensure that regardless of how badly any of them played on the pitch, or how ineptly they were run off the pitch, they and only they, would be allowed to play at the highest level in Europe.

The foreign participants in this monopoly were never in danger of tumbling down their respective leagues, unless they got caught in Italy in a corruption case. So the motivation in their case was having a Premier League two, as their domestic leagues don’t produce enough money .

The English cabal wanted both, because they are very very very greedy and so lacking in any morality.

English football fans who have integrity. morality and solidarity, at least about the game, stood together and revolted, shamed the men with no shame into a u-turn.

Had that not happened, a current miracle on Tyneside, which is only partly down to Saudi investment and mainly down to great coaching, fans and team spirit, would have counted for nothing.

If we finish third or fourth and get into the Champions League, it will be due in part to the spirit of football in this country.

They may have the power and the kingdom but I tell you what, we have the bloody glory.

Keith Dixon

Dear Mag,

Like to read your articles on Google.

Have a soft spot for the Magpies having lived and worked in Newcastle in the early 1970s.

Ah, the days of Super Mac, Jimmy Smith (Scot of course).

Terry Hibbitt et al…… Fond memories.

Like yourselves, Celtic never ever get the recognition they deserve in Scotland. Always it’s excuses from the opposition eg soft penalty, poor tackle, defensive mistake, lucky rebound et al…

Anyway, I hope that you get into the Champions League where we might end up meeting. Wow!!

Michael C

PS Cannot understand why you are playing Rangers pre-season.

Remember what their fans did (and are still doing today) during and after your home semi in the Faors Cup late 1960s.

Dear Mag,

To the tune of John Winston Lennon: Imagine – October 11th 1971 (the season Supermac made his debut with that unforgettable hat-trick v Liverpool, going on to scored 30 goals after a massive fee of £180,000 from Luton Town)

Imagine all the headlines

It’s easy if you try

Arsenal score none

The toon score 5

Imagine all the doubters

wonder what they’ll say

Ah

Imagine we’re in third place

It isn’t hard to do

We’ll be playing in Europe

Amongst the elite few

Imagine all the toon fans

Travelling to Camp Nou

You

You may say I’m a dreamer

But I know we’re on the up

I know one day we’ll be there

Winners of Champions League Cup

Imagine no relegation

I hard to think of now

Amanda is our saviour

Along with Eddie Howe

Imagine all the toon flags

Blowing in the wind….

You

You may say why a toon fan?

But I’m not the only one

I know some day you’ll join us

And the toon will be as one.

KC

