Opinion

Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans (and odd Arsenal visitor) have their say

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag, as Newcastle United fans debate the various issues affecting our club.

Whether it is events on or off the pitch, always plenty to talk about.

Newcastle United fans with the latest collection of opinions below, plus the odd visitor from elsewhere…

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then [email protected] is the place):

Dear Mag,

I just wanted to send you a message after Sunday’s match.

Apologising for some of the embarrassing comments I have seen from my fellow Arsenal fans.

This was a superb game of football, a brilliant atmosphere, a game that could have gone either way. If you had scored early then I doubt very much we would have been heading away with the three points.

Not sure what the likes of Tony Adams and Martin Keown would have to say about some of the crybaby comments from some of these Arsenal fans.

The Newcastle players were getting stuck in because they were doing everything they could to get back into the match, it is how I would want our players to react in the same circumstances.

It is then up to the referee to sort it after that.

He was useless for both teams I thought. Some of your players should have been carded for their ‘tackles’, some of ours should have been carded for their rolling around on the ground, before magically playing on.

The result topped it off of course but yet another truly class weekend in your city.

Newcastle fans don’t realise how lucky they are to live somewhere like here.

See you in the Champions League.

All the best

Alan F

Dear Mag,

Quite an amazing result for Everton on Monday

I can now see the teams currently in the bottom three being the ones relegated.

My mate who is a Luckypool fan was down in Liverpool for the weekend and was telling me that Everton are in a lot more financial trouble than they are letting on. Rumour is that Moshiri is just a front for Usmanov, who is now refusing to put any more money into the club, including a £300m shortfall on Bramley Moore dock.

One of my memories of going to Everton is about four seasons ago, we parked up behind the Gwladys end, went into one the the local boozers.

The whole bar just stopped and stared at us.

F… it, we just walked up to the bar and I ordered four pints, with that all the locals went back to what they were doing previously.

Asked the barmaid what that was all about and she said because you are strangers, the locals thought you might be undercover bizzies trying to buy drugs.

So when we ordered alcohol, they knew we weren’t OB.

Think it ended up 1-1 with Rondon scoring for us.

Regards

Tony Mallabar

Dear Mag,

Last Saturday was my 12th birthday.

I met my Forest supporting friend at the last game of the season for Dulwich Hamlet. Dulwich were beaten and relegated. That was the last live game for me I thought, as dad didn’t get tickets for any of the last few games of the season at St James Park.

I came home from school on Friday, trying to decide what to wear to a random game (Brentford B v Newcastle United under 21) because it is near us (London). I was deciding what to wear so I was overthinking and so I was late to meet my Dad at the tube station.

Luckily enough I was able to get a bag of sweets from it. We went on the tube to Perivale to the ground of Hanwell Town. This ground was so much better than Dulwich Hamlet’s ground and they are a few leagues below them. The line for drinks was a bit much though, the one goal we missed because we were in the bar area.

The penalty fail was an amazing save by our keeper. My dad thought it was in but I knew their striker was terrible. The football was so much better than at Dulwich Hamlet.

They should have put on the reason they had that many fans there, the amazing Romeo Beckham.

People were calling his name and getting photos. He came on second half. He did nothing apart from one touch of the ball was amazing, in my opinion, but that was it. I did hear a scout talking about looking for a winger to bring back to Sweden with him.

Sunday we went to see the Arsenal match at a pub and boy was I disappointed. Big Joe and Bruno had terrible games. The pen was fair enough, no complaints from me in my opinion. Overall, the game was terrible results wise, we were just not up for it. We blew the one point I would have taken. A point.

Our last live game could be Dulwich women against Millwall and I would have loved it to be in the New Den but it is not. I would still be happy to go because I know one of the players. I reckon we would beat them because they will not be relegated like the Dulwich men’s team. I’m still annoyed about that.

I would have loved to be at a Newcastle game before the end of the season but it is what it is.

Chuks McPeake

Dear Mag,

We got beat by a clever team, maybe using tactics we would employ, but pushing the boundaries way more than we would.

Ramsdale was wasting time immediately and all through the game.

Xhaka is a total disgrace, feigning injury trying to get players sent off .

We could have played all day and never scored, that’s life, they got all the luck.

Arteta crowing about the result, it shows how far we have come, how worried they are by us..

Apparently, according to Sky, it is Newcastle’s fault that Arsenal cheated, using Newcastle’s tactics…

They are worried all right.

Anthony Stafford

Dear Mag,

Here’s a tribute to Super Geordie Seanio.

I never thought I’d ever be singing his praises and lauding his talents, let alone bemoaning his absence from the line-up, but he’s yet another one off the Eddie Howe production line and, like Murphiño and J7, he’s proving that, with the right attitude, the sky’s the limit – and didn’t the Villa game prove it!

So – about time he had his own chant which came to me after, for a laugh, I’d composed the MILINKOVIC-SAVIC song, which I came up with in response to a podcast challenge, which was posted on The Mag last week.

Super Geordie Longstaff is terrific and ferocious!

Makes the opposition looks pathetic and atrocious.

If you sing this song with us, you really do support us.

Super Geordie Longstaff is terrific and ferocious!

Um-diddle-iddle-iddle. Um-diddle-eye!

Um-diddle-iddle-iddle. Um-diddle-eye!

Wonder how many agree?

Derek Platten

