Leicester fans – Very interesting to hear what they’ve been saying after Newcastle United draw

Having won the Premier League only seven years ago, Leicester fans now facing the prospect of exiting the top tier.

Finishing fifth, fifth, eighth these last three seasons, the fall from grace has been dramatic.

Winning the FA Cup in 2021, playing Europa League the past two seasons, this current campaign has clearly been a shock to the system for Leicester fans.

Their final Premier League game of the season at St James’ Park played out in front of only around 1,300 traveling supporters, as Leicester fans decided to stay at home.

Whether watching on TV or in the flesh, there appears to be a very clear consensus in reacting to what they watched.

To keep fate totally within their own hands, Leicester had to win against Newcastle. Which would mean then a win at home to West Ham on Sunday would guarantee survival.

The draw at SJP means that if Everton win at home to Bournemouth, then Leicester fans will definitely see their side relegated.

The only way now for the Foxes to survive is if Leicester win against West Ham AND Everton fail to beat Bournemouth.

So then, the tactics used at St James’ Park becoming easily the biggest talking points post-match amongst Leicester fans…

Leicester fans talking after the Foxes played out a goalless draw at Newcastle United on Monday night, via their Foxes Talk forum:

‘Poor gameplan. Weak mentality. We needed 3 points and we serve up 1 shot. I’m sorry but we deserve nothing but relegation if thats our strategy to survive. Compare Forest’s survival attempt to ours. We are pathetic.’

‘1 point more than we deserved and now out of our hands.

Shocking poor performance AGAIN.’

‘What was the point?’

‘Would’ve been a good result earlier on in the season

But at this stage with the table as it is we needed 3 points.’

‘Dont want to see anyone attempt to defend that. Absolutely disgusting. No fight, no effort, no desire. We had to win and we spent 90 minutes backs to the wall riding our luck for a draw. Heinous. They should all be ashamed.’

‘Well if we do our job against West Ham then Everton have to win. Changes the complex slightly. Also takes Leeds out of the equation.

Performances like that are how you stay up. Shame we’ve left it until we can only deal in wins.’

‘Disgusting. No attempt whatsoever to try to avoid relegation. Another absolutely shocking performance.

This is the worst Leicester team in terms of application and direction that I’ve ever seen.’

‘A point when we needed to win

simply not good enough.’

‘Bizzare to willingly put our fate into another team’s hands.’

‘Thick as pig sh..

Playing for a draw in a must win game. Relying on the gods and bloody Bournemouth now.’

‘Think we played a combined 3 minutes of football altogether. Good defensive performance from the woodwork and Souttar.’

‘Must win game and we have 1 shot all game. We fully deserve to go down. Cowardly performance.’

‘Souttar was good and that’s about it. Wouldn’t have minded that result or performance if it was a few games back but it’s not going to be enough.

Can’t believe how many of our lot struggle with the basics these days.’

‘It was in our hands, it isn’t now. If Timmy scored then we’d be saying it was a masterclass but I will unashamedly say I am fuming that we didn’t go for all 3 from the off.’

‘We chose to go down with a whimper then. It’s almost like the players think they’ll be spared the abuse against West Ham because it was ‘out of their hands’.

Shameful.’

‘In a game we needed to win. A game they’ve been talking about winning all week. We had one shot, ONE and in the 93rd minute. Iversen time wasting. Wtf. Reliant on Everton f…ing up. P… off man.’

‘Where was this fight all season? Poor offenvsively but we’ve kept a clean sheet against one of the best sides in the league through hard work and grit.

Play like this every week and we would be safe, sadly it might be too late.’

‘Even without what this means for us, the Geordie love in is revolting.

Football should never forget any success they have is tainted, more so than even Man City

hashtagbitter.’

‘That’s it now.

Needed to go for it and win but we didn’t.

The mighty and huge Newcastle back in Europe.

No major trophy for over 65 years….’

‘Why did they settle for the point? Just stood off. Madness.’

‘Game plan was pitch perfect, quality of final balls in the business end was not.

Of course we still need to win our final match but it now puts pressure on Everton who would have to win.’

‘That was a horrible performance, nothing more and nothing less.’

‘A bloody massive point! Excellent tactics by Smith. Just gotta beat a West Ham who will be saving themselves for the conference league final.’

‘Just saw this “Leicester were 3 minutes away from becoming the first team in more than four years to create 0.00(xG) in a Premier League game, their first shot coming in the 92nd minute.”

Says it all really, on another day we concede at least 2 with all the chances they had. Our attacking threat was non-existent for 99% of the game.’

‘Can’t see us beating West Ham unless Moyes sends out the kids. Can’t see Everton not winning against Bournemouth. So, all in all a pointless point.

Newcastle got what they needed. We didn’t. The hand is on the chain and we are about to be flushed.’

‘How on EARTH did Guimares not score after Faes’s flick on?’

‘Absolutely deserve nothing from this game, the blatant corruption for Bruno G still being on the pitch aside, because that doesn’t affect anything, whether he makes that foul or not doesn’t change the fact we are woeful and fully deserve relegation.

As far as I am concerned the corruption is a separate issue to tonight’s result, but that is one of the most blatantly corrupt decisions I’ve ever seen.’

‘Unbelievable that we kept a clean sheet. Of course it’s come down to the final match day, it was never going to be easy.

1 shot the whole game in the 92nd minute though, christ no one can say we dont deserve relegation with the football we’ve dished up this season.’

‘It would have been more valid maybe even five games ago.

It was s… or bust tonight and the reality of it was we clung on and really rode our luck without even trying to win the game.

Given the situation, thats the worst performance of the season for me. To not even attempt to win the game is unforgivable.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Monday 22 May 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Leicester City:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 22% (17%) Newcastle 78% (83%)

Total shots were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 23 (14)

Shots on target were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 12 (6)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Crowd: 52,152 (Leicester approx 1,300)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson (Murphy 77), Almiron (Gordon 88), Wilson (ASM 68), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Miley, Ashby

