Leicester fans – Very interesting to hear what they’re saying ahead of Newcastle United match tonight

Having won the Premier League only seven years ago, Leicester fans are now facing the prospect of exiting the top tier.

Finishing fifth, fifth, eighth these last three seasons, the fall from grace has been dramatic.

Winning the FA Cup in 2021, playing Europa League the past two seasons, this current campaign has clearly been a shock to the system.

Only around 1,000 Leicester fans bothered travelling to St James’ Park for the League Cup quarter-final in January, with not many more expected tonight.

Their final Premier League game of the season (and potentially far longer…) is set to be played out in front of only around 1,300 traveling supporters.

Whether staying at home or heading to Tyneside, there looks to be a near universal feeling amongst Leicester fans that this is set to be a very painful night.

Here’s hoping they are proved correct.

Leicester fans talking ahead of the Foxes facing Newcastle United on Tuesday night via Foxes Talk:

‘Auf Weidersehen Prem.’

‘The only question is how long into the first half will it take for us to be 2-0 down.

We are a complete disaster of a club at the moment. The entire city is resigned to relegation, there is zero confidence or belieft anywhere in the club, the city, the county, or the national fan base, that there is any possibility of survival. The entire mentality of the team is broken and the management and playing staff need a complete revamp over the summer. Unfortunately with no budget.

5-1 Newcastle (Barnes).’

‘Just don’t get battered by something stupid like 4 goals and it, at least, takes it to the last day. A point would be astonishing.’

‘Nailed on madders and barnes masterclass against their new club.’

‘I just can’t see us withstanding a Newcastle storm of attacks. These lot will 100% fold with that atmosphere.’

‘The question is, will Newcastle be more conservative knowing a point guarantees them CL? Or will they just fire as normal anyway?

It is safer for them to do the latter and blow us away but you never know what some nerves/pressure could do. If it’s level for long periods of the game and particular near the end, they may be unlikely to take as much risk.’

‘Oh they’ll come at us full force. Especially first 20 minutes, they’d have researched how we fold so easily and how we can’t defend. He’ll be trying to kill the game in the first 30 minutes without doubt. Why would they sit back in any case? They are at home, they’ll go hard at us. It’s just whether we can withstand it, if we can, then it makes it slightly more interesting. At the very least, we have to make it difficult because the Liverpool game in particular was like a training match.’

‘The reason we will not get anything at Newcastle is simple, we will concede 20+ shots as seems to be the case every week, because the fix to prevent that cannot be done in the short term.’

‘We need to flatten the atmosphere…..at St James Park on the verge of CL qualification!’

‘Hopefully, the weeks media coverage since Liverpool will have wound the players up enough to at least give them a game.

I see Newcastle have a few injuries. They also only need a draw.

Clutching at straws in order to keep the faith.’

‘Still have no idea how you lot have played Burn at LB and been so successful.

I remember Barnes ripping him a new one when he played there against Brighton a couple of seasons ago.

If we haven’t been practising the whole team hitting diagonals for Barnes to run onto (not win headers) then Smith is even more clueless than I thought.

A huge fair play to your lot though, every football decision appears to have been a good one, the complete opposite to us right now.’

‘At least Newcastle won’t have the pleasure of relegating us tomorrow. I’ve read many saying that’s it’s payback for that match at Filbert St in ’92. They haven’t forgotten.’

‘What when Walsh scored a last minute own goal to keep them up?’

‘I bet people wish they were going to this one now.’

‘Why? Just because we have a chance now?

We are still playing away at the 3rd best team in the league who have only lost twice at home all season, who are strong at the back and good in all areas. Us in terrible form are supposed to go there and win just because Leeds lost? I’d love to believe in this team but after watching this group for 18 months, I have zero faith they will even try let alone get a result.’

‘I am hoping Newcastle, will be on the beach.

Smith needs players in their correct positions.

We need big strong lads, so, unfortunately, Mendy sits this one out again.

Not sure who starts, but please can we stop playing football at the back. I want long direct balls with compressed formation.’

‘They’ve got a lot of injuries from the Brighton game and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them not risk players with knocks as there is another game after this. Could give us more of an advantage but whatever the team we need to be compact, aggressive and when we get chances to break to go full blooded and attack.’

‘I’d play as many big, physically strong players as we have, square up to Newcastle and try to limp to 65 mins of negative tactics and only then look to open up.’

‘Genuinely if you have a ticket for this stay at home.’

‘Judging by the amount of emails I’ve had from the club, nobody has bought a ticket.

Plus, if you stay at home, you’d arguably be closer to the pitch anyway.

When I went there a couple of seasons ago, I needed a sherpa to help me up to my seat.’

‘If, and I know it’s so remote it can barely be seen, we were to win at The Toon where would it rank in our all time greatest wins?’

‘I’ve had the same, masochistic, thought.

Given the context, it would have to be up with one of our biggest ever wins.

Newcastle are exceptional this season, while we are sh… As in, truly awful.’

